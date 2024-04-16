Actress GIA BAY Unleashes A Love Triangle Starring in New Sci-Fi Thriller Series ‘CHASER’

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Gia Bay unleashes one man’s obsession and gets caught in a love triangle starring as Anabel Ryusch in the original sci-fi thriller series, CHASER, now streaming on demand on Amazon Prime Video from distributor Buffalo 8.

CHASER follows Eddi Sebastian, a second-rate film editor with a dream but no money, no girl, and no acclaim. The best part of his day is spent pining over actress Anabel Ruysch (Bay) — the object of his obsession. His dream? A date. The problem? She is already involved with another man and won’t give Eddi the time of day until he discovers a special power: the ability to re-edit the last 24 hours of his life. Now, he can control her, but can Eddi confront an imperfect world, or will he realize that some things shouldn't be undone before they get out of control?

Bay stars alongside Russ Russo and Daniel de Weldon in the 8-episode series which comes from creator Daniel Roemer and executive producers Jeremy Howe (Young Sheldon), Matthew Helderman (Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes), and Buffalo 8’s Luke Taylor (Cosmic Sin).

Bay was excited to be part of the series, adding “The minute I read the script I felt connected to Anabel, and I wanted to dive deeper into her world and this story. She is a woman, conflicted but with a dream that gives her a reason to keep pushing every day. Her desire for her dream is so deep that it keeps her going every single day. As an actress, I wanted to explore the depth of that."

Originally from Toronto, Canada, Bay has been gaining attention for her sultry but smart talents. She is best known to audiences for her breakout role as Chozanne Lopez on the hit CBC series, Diggstown. Many will also recognize her vocal skills as the English voice of Sara in Netflix’s crime drama series Skylines, as well three characters in Netflix’s criminal caper Rising High.

With a background in theater, Bay honed her craft through years of dedicated training and immersion in the dramatic arts. Now based in Los Angeles, her repertoire encompasses a diverse array of roles from gripping dramas to lighthearted and dark comedies.

When she’s not working, Bay is passionate about helping others. She has championed raising funds for important causes with organizations, such as Share Inc., which assists in funding multiple children's charitable organizations in the Los Angeles area.

Bay is currently developing a new project, based on a true story, which will team her up again with Diggstown co-star, Shailene Garnett.

Follow GIA BAY on Instagram: @giabay
Facebook: /giabaygiabay

Tammy Lynn
Spotlight PR Company
+1 310-867-1952
spotlight@spotlightprcompany.com

