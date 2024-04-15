Royal Administration Services Implements Autoflow’s iDVI to Expedite Warranty Claims Inspection Process

This innovative virtual inspection tool empowers us to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and ultimately provide an unparalleled level of service to our customers” — Chris Amico, Sales Support Manager

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow announces the implementation of its iDVI (instant Digital Vehicle Inspection) by Royal Administration Services to provide a fast, digital solution for capturing essential information including pictures, videos, and notes for expediting the warranty claims adjudication and approval process. Royal Administration Services is an industry leader and premier provider of automotive service plans for new, used, and EV vehicles.

“This innovative virtual inspection tool empowers us to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and ultimately provide an unparalleled level of service to our customers. We’re excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to leveraging iDVI’s advanced capabilities to drive success in our industry,” explains Chris Amico, Sales Support Manager.

Compared to traditional inspection methods, which may take days, frustrate customers, and accumulate costs, Autoflow’s iDVI completes inspections in just a few simple steps within minutes and at a fraction of the cost. iDVI is easy for repair technicians and service writers to access and use with no need to download an app or undergo exhaustive training.

“I am thrilled to extend our warmest welcome to Royal Administration, a company renowned for its commitment to excellence in the automotive warranty industry. Through iDVI, we aim to empower Royal Administration with cutting-edge technology that enhances operational agility, elevates customer experience, and drives sustainable growth,” explains Scott Smyer, Autoflow’s senior director of business development, who brings 15 years of experience as a SaaS provider in the F&I warranty administration space.

In addition to the virtual claims inspection platform, Autoflow delivers digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty. Autoflow focuses on streamlining everyday processes to help clients operate more efficiently and provide a top-notch customer service experience.

For more information about Royal Administration Services, please visit https://www.royaladmin.com/.

Take iDVI for a test drive with a free trial to experience what it can do for your business. For more information, visit https://autoflow.com/idvi/. See iDVI simply explained and illustrated in less than two minutes here: https://youtu.be/W3pmFTBSTy0

About Autoflow

Autoflow | Your partner in adopting technology

Since 2012, thousands of shop owners, technicians, and advisors have said goodbye to entry-level tools and prefer our best-in-class digital vehicle inspection and two-way text messaging platform to pair perfectly with their shop management software.

About Royal Administration Services

At Royal Administration Services, we offer a range of automotive service plans for new, used and EV vehicles that provide exceptional protection against repair costs while increasing dealer value on each and every sale. Our plans are backed by more than 50 years of dependability and customer satisfaction. We offer a world-class service organization, marketing, training, and complete line of services. We have plans to fit most every vehicle and consumer budget.

For additional product and company information, please visit https://www.royaladmin.com/.

iDVI explained in less than two minutes!