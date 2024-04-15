Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Meets with Israeli Ambassador to China Irit Ben-Abba Vitale

On April 15, 2024, Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue met with Israeli Ambassador to China Irit Ben-Abba Vitale at the latter's request. The two sides had an exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East.

Irit Ben-Abba Vitale introduced the situation of Iran's military strike against Israel on Sunday, and expressed Israel's position and concerns on issues such as the conflict in Gaza.

Zhai Jun elaborated on China's principled position on the conflict in Gaza and said that China is deeply concerned about the current escalation of regional tensions, and conflicts and bloodshed serve the interests of no one. All parties concerned should exercise maximum calm and restraint. What is pressing now is to achieve an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, ensure humanitarian aid, release all detained personnel as soon as possible, and achieve a political settlement of the Palestinian question based on the two-state solution for the peaceful coexistence of Israel and Palestine.