State Secretary Diana Janse visited South Sudan with UNHCR

SWEDEN, April 15 - On 11–13 April, State Secretary Diana Janse travelled to South Sudan with Deputy High Commissioner in the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Kelly Clements. Sweden is one of the largest donors to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. The purpose of the visit was to discuss the humanitarian disaster in South Sudan, which has been exacerbated by the fighting in Sudan.

During their trip, Ms Janse and Ms Clements visited two refugee camps to gain an understanding of the difficult conditions people are experiencing – both those who have fled the violent fighting in Sudan and those forced to flee within South Sudan.

Ms Janse was also received by South Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, and Minister of Interior. The visit also included meetings with other major donors, including the EU delegation.

Sweden’s extensive humanitarian support to South Sudan for 2024 has thus far amounted to SEK 169 million. It is important that the international community continues to support the country – particularly in light of the major regional crisis caused by the violence in Sudan. Sweden has thus recently decided that SEK 30 million in support to UNHCR will be used specifically for South Sudan.