Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, April 15, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of April 15 include the following:

Tuesday, April 16 at 12:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the International Network of Michelin Cities Conference, Bleckley Station, 310 South Main Street, Anderson, S.C.

Tuesday, April 16 at 3:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will tour Calder Brothers Corporation, 450 East Warehouse Court, Taylors, S.C.

Tuesday, April 16 at 6:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Carolina Pregnancy Center 2024 Spring Gala, Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, 385 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, S.C.

Wednesday, April 17 at 12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the South Carolina State Firefighters Association Spring Legislative Luncheon, State House grounds, near the Blatt Building, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, April 18 at 11:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the RBC Heritage Golf Tournament, 11 Lighthouse Lane, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Thursday, April 18 at 3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Grand Opening of United Community Bank Headquarters, United Community Bank, 200 E. Camperdown Way, Greenville, S.C.

Friday, April 19: Gov. McMaster will attend the RBC Heritage Tournament, Harbour Town Golf Links,11 Lighthouse Lane, 1 Hilton Head Island, S.C

Sunday, April 21: Gov. McMaster will participate in the RBC Heritage Tournament’s closing ceremonies, Harbour Town Golf Links, 11 Lighthouse Lane, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: April 8, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for April 8, 2024, included:

Monday, April 8

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

Tuesday, April 9

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina Senate.

10:30 AM: Agency meeting.

11:00 AM: Agency meeting.

11:15 AM: Agency meeting.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster joined Darlington Raceway and NASCAR for a media event, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, April 10

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

2:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

6:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at Dr. Josef Olmert's retirement celebration, University of South Carolina, Anne Frank Center, 1731 College Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, April 11

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Department of Administration’s Graduation Ceremony for the LeadSC Program, River Center at Saluda Shoals Park, 5605 Bush River Road, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Agency meeting.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

3:15 PM: Constituent meeting.

4:00 PM: Media interview.

5:15 PM: Policy meeting.

Friday, April 12

3:40 PM: Policy call.