McCarthy Law Launches Innovative Client Care and Life Care Planning Program
With dedication to improving the welfare and happiness of elderly individuals and their families, McCarthy Law launches Client Care and Life Care Plans!
I am honored to join the McCarthy Law team and look forward to leveraging my expertise to provide compassionate support and guidance to individuals and families as they navigate the journey of aging”EAST GREENWICH, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES , April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCarthy Law, LLC, a leading provider of estate planning and elder care legal services, is excited to announce the launch of its new Client Care and Life Care Planning Programs. This comprehensive initiative includes the addition of an experienced Geriatric Care Social Worker to the firm's staff, which allows the firm to offer unparalleled support to clients and their families.
— Kirsten Pacca, MSW
With a steadfast commitment to enhancing the well-being and quality of life for aging individuals and their loved ones, McCarthy Law introduces this exciting new program to address the complex needs of seniors and their families. The inclusion of an Elder Care Coordinator underscores the firm's dedication to providing holistic solutions that extend beyond traditional legal services.
"As advocates for our clients' long-term welfare, we recognize the importance of comprehensive care and support, particularly as individuals navigate the challenges of aging, which includes the need for legal, financial and healthcare service integration," said Samantha McCarthy, Esq., CEO and Managing Attorney of McCarthy Law. "Our Client Care and Life Care Planning Programs represent a pivotal step forward in our mission to empower families with the resources and guidance needed to navigate the complexities of estate planning and elder care."
The Elder Care Coordinator, a seasoned professional in geriatric care and social work, will work closely with clients to develop personalized life care plans tailored to their unique needs and circumstances. From coordinating medical care and housing arrangements to facilitating access to community resources and support services, the Elder Care Coordinator will serve as a dedicated advocate and resource for clients and their families every step of the way.
"At McCarthy Law, we understand that planning for the future involves more than just legal documents—it requires comprehensive strategies that prioritize the well-being and dignity of our clients," remarked Kirsten Pacca, MSW, the newly appointed Elder Care Coordinator. "I am honored to join the McCarthy Law team and look forward to leveraging my expertise to provide compassionate support and guidance to individuals and families as they navigate the journey of aging."
Clients and their families are encouraged to contact McCarthy Law to learn more about the Client Care and Life Care Planning Program and schedule a consultation with the Elder Care Coordinator.
For more information about McCarthy Law and its services, visit www.mccarthylawri.com or contact our office at 401-407-6340 or mloffice@mccarthylawri.com.
Also view our blog at https://www.mccarthylawri.com/launch-client-life-care-planning-program-with-coordinator/.
About McCarthy Law, LLC: McCarthy Law is a leading provider of estate planning and elder care legal services, dedicated to serving individuals and families with integrity, compassion, and expertise. With a focus on personalized solutions and holistic care, McCarthy Law is committed to empowering clients to navigate life's transitions with confidence and peace of mind.
