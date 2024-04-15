Synplanet and Thundermark Capital Announce a Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize Enterprise AI and Robotics
Synplanet and Thundermark will focus on digital twin technologies across various industries, including robotics training, urban planning, and sustainability.
Alliance with Thundermark represents a pivotal moment for Synplanet: their expertise in AI will accelerate our mission to integrate advanced digital twin technology into global enterprise operations”SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synplanet, an innovative startup specializing in the development of a digital twin of Planet Earth, and Thundermark Capital, a leading American venture capital firm focused on enterprise AI and robotics, are excited to announce a new strategic alliance. This partnership is set to redefine the boundaries of artificial intelligence, robotics, and environmental sustainability.
— Dr. Pavel Entin, CEO of Synplanet
Synplanet has emerged as a front-runner in creating a highly accurate digital model of our planet. This revolutionary technology is designed to enhance urban planning, provide a user-friendly API for robotics engineers, and enable precise environmental monitoring. By simulating Earth in a virtual environment, Synplanet facilitates advanced training and deployment of robotic systems and drives sustainability efforts by monitoring tree populations and other ecological parameters from space.
Thundermark Capital, known for its robust investment portfolio in cutting-edge AI and robotics enterprises, brings deep industry knowledge and financial expertise to this partnership. By aligning with Synplanet, Thundermark Capital reinforces its commitment to supporting high-potential startups that are poised to make significant impacts on global industries and ecological conservation.
"The alliance with Thundermark Capital represents a pivotal moment for Synplanet. Their expertise and network in the AI and robotics sectors will undoubtedly accelerate our mission to integrate advanced digital twin technology into everyday global enterprise operations, enhancing both technological and environmental outcomes," said Dr. Pavel Entin, CEO of Synplanet.
Gleb Chuvpilo, Managing Partner at Thundermark Capital, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Synplanet's visionary approach to merging digital twin technology with ecological monitoring aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy. We are thrilled to support Synplanet as they transform how businesses and governments leverage AI for sustainable and efficient practices."
Together, Synplanet and Thundermark Capital will focus on facilitating the adoption of digital twin technologies across various industries, including robotics training, urban planning, and sustainability initiatives. This alliance is expected to set new standards in the use of AI to tackle some of the world's most pressing challenges.
About Synplanet
Synplanet is at the forefront of technological innovation with its digital twin of Planet Earth technology. Aimed at revolutionizing urban planning, robotics, and sustainability, Synplanet provides a platform that enhances how enterprises and governments approach complex challenges through precise digital replication and analysis. Synplanet was founded by Dr. Pavel Entin, who has a PhD in International Economics.
About Thundermark Capital
Thundermark Capital is an American VC firm that invests in enterprise AI and Robotics startups and advises global corporations and governments on the development and implementation of comprehensive AI strategies. Thundermark was founded by Gleb Chuvpilo, an American serial entrepreneur and investor. Gleb has spent over two decades in AI, having earned a Master's degree from the MIT Computer Science and AI Lab and an MBA in Finance and Strategic Management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Gleb started his career as a quant at Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs and spent years investing alongside Peter Thiel at his global macro hedge fund. Gleb was an early engineer at Palantir and then co-founded several technology startups, including Authy (YC W12, acquired by Twilio), Ride (funded by TPG Growth, acquired by Enterprise), and Pager (raised over $100 million from NEA, Lux and others, now servicing 28 million patients). Gleb is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), and he is proud to serve on the board of MIT delta v, an educational accelerator.
For more information about Thundermark, visit thundermark.com.
Gleb Chuvpilo
Thundermark Capital
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube