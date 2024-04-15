The City of Sylvania Achieves Certified Autism Center™ Designation to Better Serve All Visitors

The City of Sylvania earns autism certification from IBCCES to better serve its community and visitors, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

Learning through the IBCCES accreditation program was the answer to the City of Sylvania’s goal of becoming significantly more accessible for our visitors.” — Bill Sanford, Director of Economic Development, the City of Sylvania

SYLVANIA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Sylvania is now a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), giving public-facing staff knowledge and tools to better assist autistic individuals and their families. The CAC designation, granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), is awarded to organizations that have completed autism training to better understand, welcome and provide accessibility to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

"Learning through the IBCCES accreditation program was the answer to the City of Sylvania’s goal of becoming significantly more accessible for our visitors," said Bill Sanford, Director of Economic Development, the City of Sylvania. "Our staff completely embraced this journey, and we are so proud to be certified."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for multiple industries around the globe. IBCCES provides programs for municipalities and other organizations to ensure staff are more knowledgable about this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning and more.

Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman, commends the City of Sylvania for their dedication in achieving the Certified Autism Center™ designation. “We’re excited to see the city’s commitment to accessibility and look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come as they enhance the experience for all visitors ."

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###

About the City of Sylvania

The City of Sylvania is in Northwest Ohio in Lucas County, just west of Toledo, on the border of Michigan, and encompassed by Sylvania Township. Several major highways will bring you into Sylvania, including US-23 and I-75 from the north and south, and I-80/90 (the Ohio Turnpike) from the east and west.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.