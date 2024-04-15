Champagne Vinegar Market Insights & Global Perspectives 2031

Champagne Vinegar Market

The growing consumer preferences for healthy functional food along with the emerging tailor-made product offerings of the champagne vinegar.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Champagne Vinegar Market," The champagne vinegar market size was valued at $21.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $31 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The champagne vinegar is produced by adding acetobacter aceti, a bacteria that converts ethanol into acetic acid, to the champagne base and then aging and fermenting it. The champagne vinegar is extremely popular in Europe, especially in France and Germany. France is the largest producer and one of the largest consumers of champagne vinegar. The associated health benefits of consuming champagne vinegar along with the texture and flavor it adds to various dishes is boosting the demand for the champagne vinegar in the restaurants, household kitchens, and foodservice industry, across the globe. According to United States Department of Agriculture, spending on food away from homes (restaurant, full-service and fast food) accounts $978.2 billion or 51.9% of total food expenditures. The rising consumer expenditure on food from commercial food outlets is expected to drive the champagne vinegar market growth during the forecast period.

The surge in health consciousness, rising concerns regarding deteriorating environmental conditions, and growing demand for quality and healthy food products is shifting the consumer preferences towards natural and organic food and food ingredients. According to Organic Trade Association in the year 2020-21, Organic revenues exceeded $63 billion, with total annual growth of $1.4 billion. Food sales, which accounted for more than 90% of organic sales, reached $57.5 billion (approximately 2% growth) and non-food sales reached $6.0 billion (7% growth) in U.S.

According to the champagne vinegar market analysis, the market is segmented based on the type, application, distribution channel, champagne type, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into organic and conventional. Based on the application, the champagne vinegar market is categorized into household and commercial. The commercial segment is further segregated into restaurants, hotels, and other. Depending on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online. On the basis of champagne type, it is divided into pinot meunier, pinot noir, pinot gris, and others. Region-wise, the champagne vinegar market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

According to the champagne vinegar market forecast, based on type, the organic segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The rising health consciousness among the consumers and rising awareness regarding the negative impacts of chemical based food products on health and environment are the major factors that are expected to boost the growth of this segment. According to Organic Trade Association in the year 2020-21, Organic revenues exceeded $63 billion, with total annual growth of $1.4 billion. Food sales, which accounted for more than 90% of organic sales, reached $57.5 billion (approximately 2% growth) and non-food sales reached $6.0 billion (7% growth) in U.S.

As per the champagne vinegar market trends, on the basis of application, the commercial segment accounted for 81.9% of the champagne vinegar market share in 2021 and dominated the market. This growth is attributed to the increased adoption of champagne vinegar in preparing various dishes such as chicken, shrimp, fish, fruit salad, and fruit salsa has led to the significant growth of the commercial segment. Moreover, the rising number of HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, and cafes) units in the developing regions is further expected to fuel the growth of this segment in the forthcoming years.

Depending on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising adoption of smartphones, growing penetration of online grocery retailers, and rising number of internet users across the globe. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), there were around 4.9 billion internet users at the end of 2021, majority of which accessed to the internet through their smartphones.

Based on the champagne type, the pinot gris segment dominated the market in 2021. This dominance is attributed to the higher adoption of the pinot gris based champagne in the manufacturing of champagne vinegar. Pinot gris is the most extensively used grape in the production of champagnes and its easy and wider availability has led to the dominance of this segment in the global champagne vinegar market.

Region-wise, the market was dominated by Europe. Germany, France, and Italy are among the top consumers of vinegars in the globe. The presence of several top manufacturers of champagne vinegars and various developmental strategies adopted by them significantly promotes the champagne vinegar market growth. For instance, in November 2018, Stonewall Kitchen has acquired Spruce Naturals, the parent company of Nappa Valley Naturals. A premium brand of certified organic extra virgin olive oils, culinary cooking oils, Italian balsamic vinegars and aged wine vinegars. This strategy aimed at expanding the portfolio of Stonewall Kitchen.

The major players operating in the global champagne vinegar industry includes Antichi Colli Srl, Bellindora, Charbonneaux Brabant, Cibaria International, Classic Wines Vinegar, Evoolution, Fiore Artisan Olive Oil and Vinegar, Fleischmann's Vinegar, Hillstone Olive Oil, Kimberley Wine Vinegars, O Olive Oil and Vinegar, Olive Oil and Beyond, Sparrow Lane, Stonewall Kitchen, Wellspent Market. These market players are constantly engaged in the various developmental strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, and product launches to exploit champagne vinegar market opportunities and gain market share.

Key findings of the study

The champagne vinegar market size was valued at $21.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $31.00 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

By type, the organic segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

In 2021, depending on application, the commercial segment was valued at $17.52 million, accounting for 81.9% of the global market share.

In 2021, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $6.49 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

