At a CAGR of 56.4% Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Worth $6.26 Billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global sustainable aviation fuel industry generated $72.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.26 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 56.4% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in number of airline passengers, rise in air transportation, and surge in consumption of synthetic lubricants drive the growth of the global sustainable aviation fuel market. However, variations in crude oil prices and contamination of lubricants hinder the market growth. On the other hand, development of eco-friendly and safe aviation lubricants and surge in demand for low density lubricants for reduced weight create new opportunities in the coming years.Download Report (240 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13064 Sustainable aviation fuel is a type of petroleum-based fuel used to energize an aircraft. It has better quality than other fuels used in any other medium of transport. Additives used in aviation fuel reduces risk of icing or explosion due to high temperature. Aviation fuel is primarily used by most military aircrafts and commercial airlines to maximize fuel efficiency and to lower the operational cost.Numerous developments that are carried out by top manufacturers such as Aemetis, Inc., Avfuel Corporation, and Fulcrum Bioenergy toward offering sustainable aviation fuel systems, which creates a wider space for growth of the sustainable aviation fuel market. For instance, in August 2021, Aemetis announced that it is developing the Carbon Zero Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel bio-refineries in California from renewable oils and orchard and forest waste. Similarly, in July 2021, Avfuel Corporation has collaborated with Million Air Burbank to provide its customers with a consistent supply of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Similar developments carried out by other companies supplement growth of the market across the globe.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sustainable-aviation-fuel-market/purchase-options Factors such as rise in number of airline passengers, coupled with increased disposable income, increase in air transportation, and increase in consumption of synthetic lubricants supplement growth of the global sustainable aviation fuel market. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices and contamination of lubricants are the factors that are expected to hamper growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, development of ecofriendly and safe aviation lubricants and rise in demand for low density lubricants for reduced weight are the factors that are expected to create numerous opportunities for growth of the market during the forecast period.The global sustainable aviation fuel market has been segmented into fuel type, aircraft type, platform, and region. On the basis of fuel type, the global market has been segmented into biofuel, hydrogen fuel, and power to liquid fuel. On the basis of aircraft type, it is segmented into fixed wings, rotorcraft, and others. By platform, it is segmented into commercial aviation, military aviation, business & general aviation, and unmanned aerial vehicle. By region, the global market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13064 Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global sustainable aviation fuel market size . This is due to increased production of aircrafts, helicopters, and UAMs along with stringent government norms against harmful fuel emission. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 60.9% during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for passenger aviation transportation across the region.Leading market playersAemetis, Inc.Avfuel CorporationFulcrum BioenergyGevoLanzatechNestePreem ABSasolSkyNRGWorld EnergyTrending Reports:Aircraft Turbocharger Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-turbocharger-market-A07108 Aircraft Lighting Systems Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-lighting-systems-market Airport Operations Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airport-operations-market-A09050

