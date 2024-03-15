Citrus Fiber Market to Grow $726.9 Million By 2032

The global citrus fiber market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by increasing consumer demand for natural and clean label food products. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Citrus Fiber Market," The Citrus Fiber Market Size was valued at $427.30 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $726.9 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Citrus fiber, also known as citrus pulp or citrus peel fiber, is a natural dietary fiber derived from the waste byproducts of citrus fruit processing, primarily from the peels of oranges, lemons, and other citrus fruits. It is a valuable ingredient in the food industry due to its unique functional properties. Citrus fiber is rich in soluble and insoluble fiber, offering numerous health benefits such as improved digestive health, reduced cholesterol levels, and blood sugar regulation. This fiber helps in smooth bowel movement. There are numerous health benefits associated with consumption of citrus fibers that play an important factor to drive the global citrus fiber market growth. These fibers help to prevent certain diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol levels, high blood sugar levels, and obesity.

Growth in use of citrus fibers in various industries such as bakery, sauces & seasonings, desserts, ice creams, beverages, flavorings, and coatings, exponentially propels the growth of the citrus fiber market across the globe. Disease preventing properties of citrus fibers is paving way for its increasing use in daily meals of health oriented consumers. Citrus fibers are also used in pet foods. It has a high water holding capacity and emulsification capabilities, both of which are important in the production of high-quality pet food and treats including kibble, biscuits, and injection-molded bones and thus it also brings myraid Citrus Fiber Market Opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the citrus fiber market in several ways. Initially, the market faced disruptions in the supply chain as lockdowns, travel restrictions, and labor shortages affected the production and transportation of citrus fruits and their processing byproducts. This led to fluctuations in the availability and pricing of citrus fiber.

Consumer demand for healthy and functional food products surged during the pandemic, driven by a heightened focus on overall health and well-being. Citrus fiber, known for its natural and clean label attributes, saw increased demand as it is often used as a natural thickening and stabilizing agent in a wide range of food products, including beverages, bakery items, and processed foods. Manufacturers sought to fortify their products with dietary fiber to cater to health-conscious consumers, further boosting the citrus fiber market.

According to the Citrus Fiber Market Analysis, the citrus fiber market is segmented on the basis of application, source, and region. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into bakery, sauces & seasonings, meat & egg replacement, desserts & ice-creams, beverages, flavorings, & coatings, snacks & meals, and others. By source, the citrus fiber market is fragmented into orange, tangerines/mandarins, grapefruit, lemon, lime, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

As per the citrus fiber market trends, based on application, the bakery segment is the dominating segment. The desserts & ice creams segment is anticipated to be the fastest- growing during the Citrus Fiber Market Forecast period. On the basis of source, the orange segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period, owing to the fact that it is popular due to its inherent sweetness, the range of varieties available, and the variety of uses.

Region-wise, North America was the largest citrus fiber market, owing to increase in awareness among consumers, high disposable income, increase in demand for functional food, and desire for healthy and active lifestyle among the population.

The prominent citrus fibers industry players include AMC Group, Cargill Incorporated, Carolina Ingredients, CEAMSA, Citrus Extracts LLC, CP Kelco, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Edge Ingredients, FGF Trapani, Fiberstar, Inc., Golden Health, Hebei Lemont Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Herbafood Ingredients GmbH, Ingredients by Nature, JRS Silvateam Ingredients S.r.l., Lucid Colloids Ltd., Nans Products, Naturex SA, Quadra Chemicals Ltd., and Royal DSM.

Key Market Findings

Based on application, the Bakery Segment had the major Citrus Fiber Market Share in the year 2022 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Based on Type, orange segment dominated the global market in the year 2022 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America dominated the global market in the year 2022 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

