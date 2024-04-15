Tennessee Mourns Retired Maj. Gen. Jackie Wood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee National Guard mourns the loss of one of its great leaders, retired Maj. Gen. Jackie D. Wood, the 73rd Adjutant General of Tennessee.

“Words cannot express my sorrow for the passing of such a great leader, mentor, and Tennessean,” said Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “Maj. Gen. Wood is a true patriot who represented everything good about our state and his loss will not only be felt in the National Guard but across the entire military community.”

Wood served in the military for more than 40 years, first enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1961 and serving one tour in Vietnam as a Sergeant. After completing his first enlistment he served in the U.S. Army Reserves before enlisting in the Tennessee Army National Guard in 1965. He then attended Officer Candidate School at Tennessee Military Academy, commissioning as a 2nd Lieutenant in August 1966, and becoming a platoon leader with Company A, 4th Battalion, 117th Infantry.

Over his long career, Wood served in a variety of staff and leadership assignments with the Tennessee Army National Guard to include Executive Officer for the 473rd Support Battalion and Commander of 4th Battalion, 117th Infantry, 30th Separate Armored Brigade. In 1995, Governor Don Sundquist appointed him as the 73rd Adjutant General of Tennessee, a position he held for seven years until retiring in July 2002.

During his tenure as the Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Wood oversaw numerous mobilizations of Soldiers and Airmen deployed overseas, worked tirelessly to modernize the National Guard, and was responsible for the Tennessee National Guard’s response to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.