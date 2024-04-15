Kongsberg Geospatial adds Dronetag Network Remote ID to IRIS Terminal
Integrated Network RID enables immediate situational awareness for multi agency DFR operations
This new integration into our increasingly versatile IRIS Terminal is very exciting as it leverages the Dronetag Mini to enable fast-deployment with complete layered airspace visibility”OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kongsberg Geospatial, developer of IRIS Terminal, the leading provider of multi-domain situational awareness solutions for UAS and counter UAS operators, has joined forces with the leading provider of Drone Identification solutions, Dronetag. This collaboration will enable operators to quickly and easily visualize their aircraft, including cooperative UAS and surface assets, on IRIS Terminal's common operating picture.
— Thomas Jimenez, Market Director for UAS, Kongsberg Geospatial
IRIS Terminal, which is now in its 2nd generation, has evolved from a defense-oriented system to an enterprise system for visualization of airspace traffic in both BVLOS UAS and C UAS use cases. By joining forces with Dronetag, operators will be able to quickly and easily tag their aircraft using Dronetag Mini's, and instantly visualize their position, altitude and speed on IRIS Terminal screens, regardless of the UAV model or manufacturer. This integration also supports Network Remote ID as well as Broadcast Remote ID for large area airspace visualization, which goes beyond just Broadcast Remote ID and leverages public LTE networks.
IRIS Terminal’s multiple viewing configurations coupled with its manufacturer-agnostic layering of additional sensors allows DFR operators to view all of their (collaborative) Dronetag Mini enabled drones, as well as targets from any other additional sensors such as ADSB or RADAR, for complete manned and unmanned airspace visualization, and fast identification of non-collaborative aircraft in their operational flight volume of responsibility.
Dronetag stands at the forefront of Drone Identification solutions for UAVs, delivering unmatched battery life and efficient SWaP characteristics. Their products cater to retrofitting existing drones and integrating into new designs, ensuring compliant drone operations and advancing UTM capabilities. Beyond broadcasting, they provide solutions for receiving and visualizing Remote ID data. Recognized as the first to achieve the FAA’s Declaration of Compliance for Remote ID modules, Dronetag is endorsed by the EASA and participates in NATO’s DIANA accelerator program for innovative dual-use technologies.
“We at Dronetag firmly believe that Drone Identification is pivotal in advancing safety and control for pilots, emphasizing that it's more than just regulatory compliance. Our collaboration with Kongsberg Geospatial in this transformative project highlights the significance of digitally visible drones, enabling rapid-deployment drone operations and pushing the industry towards innovation.” said Lukas Brchl, CEO of Dronetag. “Safety in drone operations is deeply embedded in Dronetag's DNA, reflecting our shared vision with Kongsberg Geospatial and our dedicated five-year pursuit of our technology”
“This new integration into our increasingly versatile IRIS Terminal is very exciting as it leverages the Dronetag Mini to enable fast-deployment with complete layered airspace visibility” said Thomas Jimenez, Market Director for UAS at Kongsberg Geospatial. “In the past it was difficult for an air-boss to coordinate across multiple agencies, each with their own manufacturer and model of UAS, when an emergency arose. Now an air-boss can tag, associate and launch UAV’s within minutes and have full airspace visibility within less than 30 minutes of arriving on-scene. This makes identifying friend from foe simpler than ever, as well as integrating with manned aircraft in the NAS”
Interested clients should contact Thomas Jimenez via LinkedIn, or visit Stand 4929 at Xponential 2024 in San Diego for further information on IRIS Terminal, also Dronetag will be presenting Dronetag Mini and other solutions at Xponential 2024 at Stand 4142.
Additionally, interested parties can attend a joint AUVSI webinar with IRIS Terminal and Dronetag regarding this fast-deployment DFR use case on April 17th at 15:00 EST. Follow this link to register.
About Kongsberg Geospatial
Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kongsberg Geospatial (https://kongsberggeospatial.com), developer of the TerraLens Geospatial SDK, creates precision real-time software for air traffic control and UAS situational awareness. The Company’s products are primarily deployed in air-traffic control, Command, and Control, and air defense solutions. Over three decades of delivering dependable performance under extreme conditions, Kongsberg Geospatial has become the leading geospatial technology provider for mission-critical applications in Aerospace, Defense, and the rapidly evolving Commercial UAV market Over three decades of providing dependable performance under extreme conditions, Kongsberg Geospatial has become the leading geospatial technology provider for mission-critical applications where lives are on the line. Kongsberg Geospatial is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace.
About Dronetag
Based in Prague, Czech Republic, Dronetag is a manufacturer of Drone Identification solutions for drone pilots and manufacturers. Dronetag devices transmit identification and location data to other airspace participants via the Dronetag Software platform, which offers advanced fleet management tools to professional pilots. The company’s vision of safer airspace relies on innovative unmanned traffic management and digitally visible drones.
BD Team
+1 613-271-5516
email us here
Kongsberg Geospatial
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn