Group Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize

BATON ROUGE -- Ball resident Janice Tullos claimed the $1 million match-5 prize from the March 30 Louisiana Lottery Powerball drawing on behalf of a group that included Debbie Van Dyke, Cynthia Abbarno, Rachel Wooten, Yuri Hester and Mark Howard. Claiming the prize at Lottery headquarters on April 1, the group received $717,500 after state and federal tax withholdings.

The ticket was purchased at Albertson’s #3215 on S. Macarthur Drive in Alexandria. The retailer will receive a 1% bonus of $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket matched all of the white-ball numbers for the March 30 drawing, which were 12-13-33-50-52, but missed the $951.1 million jackpot by just the red Powerball number, which was 23.

For security purposes, the Lottery strongly encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing.