BATON ROUGE -- Ball resident Janice Tullos claimed the $1 million match-5 prize from the March 30 Louisiana Lottery Powerball drawing on behalf of a group that included Debbie Van Dyke, Cynthia Abbarno, Rachel Wooten, Yuri Hester and Mark Howard. Claiming the prize at Lottery headquarters on April 1, the group received $717,500 after state and federal tax withholdings. 

The ticket was purchased at Albertson’s #3215 on S. Macarthur Drive in Alexandria. The retailer will receive a 1% bonus of $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.  

The winning ticket matched all of the white-ball numbers for the March 30 drawing, which were 12-13-33-50-52, but missed the $951.1 million jackpot by just the red Powerball number, which was 23.  

Lottery ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. Anyone who may have a gambling problem or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem should call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help.   

For security purposes, the Lottery strongly encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing. More information about Powerball and other winners can be found on the Lottery’s website, https://louisianalottery.com/powerball.

Group Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize

