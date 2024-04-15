Revival CEO Dr. Mazhar Jaffry, Takes Center Stage at MAGI 2024 to Discuss Diversity and Innovation in Clinical Research

HILTON NEW ORLEANS RIVERSIDE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Mazhar Jaffry, CEO of Revival Research Institute, is participating in the prestigious 𝐌𝐀𝐆𝐈 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 conference. This leading clinical research event provides a platform for industry leaders to discuss advancements and tackle challenges in the field. Dr. Mazhar Jaffry will be a featured speaker, addressing a critical issue: overcoming systematic marginalization within clinical trials.

Dr. Mazhar Jaffry will be a prominent voice at MAGI, focusing on the critical issue of systematic marginalization in clinical research. His presentation will address the challenges underrepresented communities face and how these barriers ultimately affect the effectiveness of therapies. Key points will include:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: Why diverse participation is essential for robust trials and the consequences of neglecting marginalized populations.

𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬: Collaborating with community leaders to raise awareness and build trust in clinical research is important.

𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Strategies for effective outreach to diverse populations, emphasizing culturally sensitive communication and avoiding missteps that lead to low participation.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

Dr. Mazhar Jaffry will also share a compelling case study showcasing Revival's innovative approach to patient recruitment. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞? Recruiting diabetic patients for a clinical trial with strict inclusion and exclusion criteria: requiring HbA1c levels between 7.0% and 9.5%. However, by partnering with an event on Diabetes Awareness in Men in Detroit, Revival achieved success through:

𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐬: Educating attendees about their health with complimentary blood tests.

𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡: Distributing flyers and promoting the clinical trial to individuals with HbA1c results falling within the I/E criteria.

𝐎𝐧-𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Revival's clinical team provided attendees with valuable information about the trial and the benefits of clinical research participation while receiving blood tests.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬: This innovative strategy dramatically increased patient screening and trial participation, exceeding initial goals. It also fostered brand awareness and built a valuable database of potential future participants.

Moreover, throughout his presentation, Dr. Mazhar Jaffry will emphasize the importance of collaboration between sponsors, clinical trial sites, and Contract Research Organizations (CROs). He will propose strategies for:

𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬: Working closely with sites and CROs to enhance patient recruitment and support community outreach initiatives.

𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬 & 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐬: Building trust with sponsors and patients while collecting high-quality, diverse patient data for clinical trials.

The core message of Dr. Mazhar’s speech is clear: Community engagement is essential for successful clinical research. Revival actively participates in numerous community events annually, demonstrating its commitment to fostering trust and understanding. Additionally, they have developed 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐃𝐚𝐱, a proprietary tool to streamline patient data collection and appointment scheduling, further optimizing the research process.

“𝘈𝘴 𝘢 𝘋𝘰𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳, 𝘐’𝘷𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘐𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘋𝘪𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘶𝘱 𝘊𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘦. 𝘈𝘴 𝘢 𝘊𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘙𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳, 𝘐 𝘚𝘦𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘗𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦. 𝘊𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘛𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘙𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘞𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥𝘴, 𝘖𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘦 𝘞𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘞𝘢𝘴 𝘖𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘖𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘜𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘺.” - 𝐃𝐫. 𝐌𝐚𝐳𝐡𝐚𝐫 𝐉𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐫𝐲

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥

Revival Research Institute is a leading clinical research organization whose approach to clinical trials is grounded in a deep respect for participants and their invaluable contributions to medical research. Dr. Jaffry recognizes the trust that participants place in Revival and considers it a responsibility to honor that trust every step of the way.

With a commitment to excellence, integrity, and patient-centricity, Revival Research Institute sets a new standard for clinical research. Dr. Jaffry's vision and passion permeate every aspect of Revival Research Institute’s work, inspiring hope and transforming lives.

For more information on Revival and its innovative approach to clinical research, visit https://revivalresearch.org/ or contact us at 𝟐𝟒𝟖-𝟕𝟐𝟏-𝟗𝟓𝟑𝟗.