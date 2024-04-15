Submit Release
Podcast: Recurrent Checkrides Are a Moment to Level-Up, Not Just Level Off

April 15, 2024

Business aircraft pilots often utilize their annual Part 61.58 recurrent checkride to not only demonstrate their proficiency in required flight maneuvers, but also as an opportunity to train on specific operational scenarios. However, the FAA recently adopted a firmer stance with Part 142 training providers to adhere more closely to the agency’s Part 61.58 requirements, potentially limiting progressive training opportunities for training providers and operators that could help make the industry safer. “For us to be able to look at a progressive check ride — whether it’s [Part] 91 or 135 — in the same vein that the [Part] 121 world does, we could actually have much more relevant, operationally based training that is data-driven,” notes Dondi Pangalangan with Clay Lacy Aviation.

In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:

  • Brian Koester, NBAA director of flight operations and regulations
  • Dondi Pangalangan, senior vice president of strategic initiatives at Clay Lacy Aviation
  • Timothy Schoenauer, senior director of training solutions for business aviation at CAE

April 8, 2024

Consultancies estimate that recent operator requests for guidance on developing safety management systems are up by double digits. What SMS elements are they focusing on?

Listen Now

April 1, 2024

More than 13,300 laser strikes against aircraft were reported in the U.S. in 2023, and while business aircraft aren't targeted as frequently as airliners, operators must know how to respond safely.

Listen Now

March 25, 2024

Women's History Month offers an opportunity to learn more about the contributions of female aviation pioneers and reflect on ways our industry can encourage future generations of women to enter business aviation.

Listen Now

March 18, 2024

Attracting and retaining business aviation talent remains one of the industry's most formidable challenges. Savvy aviation managers work with their human resources staff to address this.

Listen Now

Podcast: Recurrent Checkrides Are a Moment to Level-Up, Not Just Level Off

