Podcast: Recurrent Checkrides Are a Moment to Level-Up, Not Just Level Off

April 15, 2024

Business aircraft pilots often utilize their annual Part 61.58 recurrent checkride to not only demonstrate their proficiency in required flight maneuvers, but also as an opportunity to train on specific operational scenarios. However, the FAA recently adopted a firmer stance with Part 142 training providers to adhere more closely to the agency’s Part 61.58 requirements, potentially limiting progressive training opportunities for training providers and operators that could help make the industry safer. “For us to be able to look at a progressive check ride — whether it’s [Part] 91 or 135 — in the same vein that the [Part] 121 world does, we could actually have much more relevant, operationally based training that is data-driven,” notes Dondi Pangalangan with Clay Lacy Aviation.

In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:

Brian Koester, NBAA director of flight operations and regulations

Dondi Pangalangan, senior vice president of strategic initiatives at Clay Lacy Aviation

Timothy Schoenauer, senior director of training solutions for business aviation at CAE