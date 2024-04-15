Autonomous e-Mobility (AEMOB) Forum 2024: Navigating the Future of Driverless Electric Mobility
The AEMOB Forum 2024 in Doha, Qatar, from April 30 to May 02 is a pivotal event discussing the future of driverless e-mobility.DOHA, DOHA, QATAR, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qatar is approaching the start of the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum (AEMOB), a prominent event from April 30 to May 02, 2024, under the patronage of His Excellency, Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport, and hosted by the strategic partner, Ministry of Transport of the State of Qatar.
This three-day forum aims to expand on the dimensions of autonomous e-mobility and its integration into local and global societies, the event constitutes a platform centered around driverless transportation, which has now seen multisectoral cooperation bringing together regional and international organizations, industry leaders, government officials, academic institutions, and sustainability bodies, to discuss the diversity of elements in the application of autonomous technologies within transport and mobility.
Key Highlights:
The AEMOB Forum delves into not just the future of mobility but also subjects such as the advancements of drone technologies, and the pivotal role of education in engineering, technology, sustainability, and policy. Serving as the premier destination for dialogue on the potential of autonomous technology and its impact on society, the AEMOB Forum provides a comprehensive platform featuring keynote presentations, expert panel discussions, and an exhibition showcasing the innovations of international and regional businesses. The AEMOB Forum also displays the advancements in autonomous e-mobility through an immersive bus tour across Doha, Qatar. The Forum offers a multifaceted experience seizing the opportunity to learn, connect, and navigate the future of autonomous capabilities. The latest Forum parameters include:
1. Sponsorships and Partnerships: The AEMOB Forum has seen a rise in support from corporations both in Qatar and worldwide. Our Forum provides opportunities for exhibiting research, technologies, and collaborative ventures and these endorsements have grown exponentially and include prominent names such as Microsoft, DHL Express Qatar, and more in the last few weeks;
• Microsoft Corporation
• Lucid Motors
• DHL Express Qatar
• Qatar Railways Company
• Al Abdulghani Motors
• Qatar Free Zones Authority
• Jaidah Group
2. Featured Speakers: The event will be inaugurated by His Excellency Jassim Bin Saif Bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport, and feature over 40 speakers from policymakers, scientists, engineers, consultants, and senior leaders:
• Veronica Yu, Public Transport Affairs Department Manager – Ministry of Transport
• Kai Keller, Initiative Lead – World Economic Forum
• Saleh Al Nisf, Head of Integrated Management System – Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Qatar
• Liu Zhennan, Section Chief of Intelligent Driving Technology – Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.
• Faisal Sultan, Vice President and Managing Director – Lucid Middle East
• Siddhartha Bagri, Founder and CEO – Pravaig Dynamics
• Prof. Dr. Awni Al-Otoom, Dean of the College of Engineering and Technology – UDST
• Adeel Irshad, COO – EV Technology
• Elias R. Chedid, COO and Deputy CEO – Seib Insurance and Reinsurance Company LLC
• Benedikt Sperling-Zikesch, Chief Commercial Officer – TRACTEASY
• Dr. Abdellah Cherkaoui, Senior Advisor – AquaLith
• Michael Wood, Consulting Services Partner – EY MENA Sustainability
• Walid Meskine, Drone Consultant - SamaTwaiq
• John Marcus, Global Industry Expert
Event Details:
• Date: April 30th - May 2nd, 2024
• Location: Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC), Doha, Qatar
• Website: www.aemobforum.com
Official Hashtag: #AEMOB2024
