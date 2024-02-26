Shaping Tomorrow's Transportation Today: AEMOB Forum 2024 in Doha
Explore the future of transportation at the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum 2024. Join us from April 30 to May 2 in Doha, Qatar. #AEMOB2024 #emobilityDOHA, QATAR, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qatar is gearing up to host the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum (AEMOB), a pioneering event scheduled from April 30 to May 2, 2024. Under the patronage of His Excellency, Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport, and hosted by the strategic partner, Ministry of Transport of the State of Qatar, the three-day forum is set to provide a multilateral exchange platform to advance the landscape of autonomous e-Mobility, a topic of global significance and urgency.
The AEMOB Forum is bringing together an international expert audience of more than 500 senior government officials, sustainability bodies, academic, technology, and industry leaders to foster positive collaboration across sectors.
Key Highlights:
At the AEMOB Forum, we dive deep into the future of mobility, covering topics like the role of sustainable electrification in autonomous driving and the impact of AI on cities. From startup innovation to rail automation and air mobility, find panels that explore every avenue. Learn about the financial side of autonomous mobility and the power of data from leading experts. With sessions on public transport, EV adoption essentials, and advancing battery tech, we're discussing technology that can change the future of mobility globally. Learn, connect, and unleash the potential of electric vehicles in today's world at AEMOB which offers;
1. Multisector Engagement: Explore an array of subjects, from technology research, legal and policy frameworks, sustainability, societal impact, education initiatives, and additional curated topics by our distinguished speakers, offering a comprehensive exploration of autonomous e-Mobility.
2. Featured Speakers: The event will be inaugurated by His Excellency Jassim Bin Saif Bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport and features more than 30 local and international experts from 20+ countries, including:
• Dr. Khalid Kamal Naji, Dean - College of Engineering, Qatar University
• Mohamed Mezghani, Secretary General, International Association of Public Transport (UITP)
• Ahmed Al Binali, Public Transport Director, Mowasalat (Karwa)
• Samer Ibrahim Salem Gabar, Transports Project Expert, Ministry of Transport
• Aditya Pathak, VP & Head - Automotive, Transportation & Logistics, Cognizant
• Thierry Mortier, Global Digital & Innovation Lead, Ernst & Young
• Steve Greenfield, General Partner, Automotive Ventures
• Dr. Xiangyun Du, Director and professor at UNESCO PBL Center, Aalborg University
• Dr. Sergio Savaresi, Professor, Politecnico di Milano University
• Simon Voss, Managing Director e-Mobility Lab, Rwth Aachen University
• Yvonne Winter, Co-Founder and COO, Flynow Aviation
3. AEMOB Most Promising Start-Up Award: The AEMOB Most Promising Start-Up Award celebrates the contributions of outstanding start-ups committed to innovation, visionary thinking, and sustainability in the autonomous e-Mobility sector. Submit your startup’s application before March 10, 2024 and meet us in Doha.
4. Partnership Opportunities and Exhibition Spaces: Explore partnership opportunities to grow and expand in Qatar and the GCC. The Forum offers exhibition spaces to showcase research, technologies, and collaborative ventures. Our partners include prominent names, such as Ernst and Young, Seib Insurance, and Qatar University.
5. Special Travel Offers: Together with our official travel partners, we offer AEMOB participants exclusive rates for travel-related bookings, including hotels and flights. Avail travel discounts from Qatar Airways and accommodation discounts at our partner hotels, including The St Regis Doha, Ritz-Carlton, Doha, Hilton Doha The Pearl and Grand Hyatt Doha. Additionally, find important information on entry requirements to Qatar, including visa and health insurance regulations on our website.
Event Details:
• Date: April 30 - May 2, 2024
• Location: Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC), Doha, Qatar
• Website: www.aemobforum.com
Visit the AEMOB website to purchase tickets or contact info@aemobforum.com to inquire about corporate group packages.
