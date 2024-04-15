Whelen Engineering, Inc. Partners with Applied Information, Inc. to Enhance First Responder Safety
This new partnership will increase traffic preemption capabilities in the Whelen Cloud Platform® providing enhanced safety and efficiency to first responders.
We're thrilled to partner with Applied Information to strengthen the capabilities of our WCP® and offer enhanced safety, support, and efficiency to America’s heroes as they travel to active scenes.”CHESTER, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whelen Engineering is proud to announce a new partnership with Applied Information® that will expand the traffic preemption capabilities of its innovative software, the Whelen Cloud Platform® (WCP®).
— Geoff Marsh, CEO of Whelen Engineering
The Whelen Cloud Platform is a cloud-based vehicle communication platform that sends and receives data through cellular networks. Prominent features of the WCP include the ability to manage vehicle configurations and firmware updates remotely, create faster response times with real-time information to pinpoint vehicle locations, and easily organize fleets with Whelen product information. Whelen's partnership with Applied Information will provide enhanced traffic preemption features helping to clear intersections and empower first responders to request a green light upon approach.
“At Whelen, we are always in search of new and innovative ways to provide more comprehensive protection for those who protect and serve others,” says Whelen CEO, Geoff Marsh. “We're thrilled to partner with Applied Information to strengthen the capabilities of our Whelen Cloud Platform and, together, offer enhanced safety, support, and efficiency to America’s heroes as they travel to active scenes.”
Applied Information is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, Connected Vehicle (C-V2X), and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) solutions for the surface transportation sector. Key products are smart traffic signals, school zone safety beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and school bus priority, asset security, and intelligent street lighting. Applied Information’s Glance® Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Applied Information’s TravelSafely Connected Vehicle Messenger Engine connects smartphones, vehicles, and navigation apps to the transportation infrastructure providing a safer mobility experience for motorists and vulnerable road users.
“By combining Applied Information’s Glance® Platform with the Whelen Cloud Platform we will provide added value to our collective customers,” says Peter Ashley, VP of Business Development for Applied Information. “This partnership allows us to enhance emergency services, enabling first responders to arrive at scenes faster and safer.”
Applied Information's core values are to develop products that save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment. Applied Information, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Company also operates the Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL), an incubator and developer of Connected Vehicle Applications. Applied Information's products are deployed in more than 1,200 jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada.
Since 1952, Whelen Engineering has been a proud ally and supporter of our nation’s first responders. Driven by a mission to protect those who others, Whelen provides the high quality, reliable products and technology needed to aid them in their critical missions. From warning lights to white illumination, sirens, controllers, and software, every product that bears the Whelen name has been thoughtfully designed, manufactured, and tested right here in America to perform at the highest level in any condition. Whelen strives to ensure that the everyday heroes serving under the illumination and protection of its products are equipped to do their jobs with enhanced efficiency, reliability, and safety.
