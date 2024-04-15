Whelen Engineering, Inc. Partners with Applied Information, Inc. to Enhance First Responder Safety

Whelen Engineering and Applied Information partner to enhance first responder safety

This new partnership will increase traffic preemption capabilities in the Whelen Cloud Platform® providing enhanced safety and efficiency to first responders.

We're thrilled to partner with Applied Information to strengthen the capabilities of our WCP® and offer enhanced safety, support, and efficiency to America’s heroes as they travel to active scenes.”
— Geoff Marsh, CEO of Whelen Engineering
CHESTER, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whelen Engineering is proud to announce a new partnership with Applied Information® that will expand the traffic preemption capabilities of its innovative software, the Whelen Cloud Platform® (WCP®).

The Whelen Cloud Platform is a cloud-based vehicle communication platform that sends and receives data through cellular networks. Prominent features of the WCP include the ability to manage vehicle configurations and firmware updates remotely, create faster response times with real-time information to pinpoint vehicle locations, and easily organize fleets with Whelen product information. Whelen's partnership with Applied Information will provide enhanced traffic preemption features helping to clear intersections and empower first responders to request a green light upon approach.

“At Whelen, we are always in search of new and innovative ways to provide more comprehensive protection for those who protect and serve others,” says Whelen CEO, Geoff Marsh. “We're thrilled to partner with Applied Information to strengthen the capabilities of our Whelen Cloud Platform and, together, offer enhanced safety, support, and efficiency to America’s heroes as they travel to active scenes.”

Applied Information is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, Connected Vehicle (C-V2X), and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) solutions for the surface transportation sector. Key products are smart traffic signals, school zone safety beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and school bus priority, asset security, and intelligent street lighting. Applied Information’s Glance® Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Applied Information’s TravelSafely Connected Vehicle Messenger Engine connects smartphones, vehicles, and navigation apps to the transportation infrastructure providing a safer mobility experience for motorists and vulnerable road users.

“By combining Applied Information’s Glance® Platform with the Whelen Cloud Platform we will provide added value to our collective customers,” says Peter Ashley, VP of Business Development for Applied Information. “This partnership allows us to enhance emergency services, enabling first responders to arrive at scenes faster and safer.”

Applied Information's core values are to develop products that save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment. Applied Information, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Company also operates the Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL), an incubator and developer of Connected Vehicle Applications. Applied Information's products are deployed in more than 1,200 jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada.

Since 1952, Whelen Engineering has been a proud ally and supporter of our nation’s first responders. Driven by a mission to protect those who others, Whelen provides the high quality, reliable products and technology needed to aid them in their critical missions. From warning lights to white illumination, sirens, controllers, and software, every product that bears the Whelen name has been thoughtfully designed, manufactured, and tested right here in America to perform at the highest level in any condition. Whelen strives to ensure that the everyday heroes serving under the illumination and protection of its products are equipped to do their jobs with enhanced efficiency, reliability, and safety.

Marketing Department
Whelen Engineering
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Whelen Engineering, Inc. Partners with Applied Information, Inc. to Enhance First Responder Safety

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marketing Department
Whelen Engineering
Company/Organization
Whelen Engineering
51 Winthrop Road
Chester, Connecticut, 06412
United States
+ 18605269504
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Whelen Engineering, Inc. Partners with Applied Information, Inc. to Enhance First Responder Safety
Connecticut Community Volunteer Named 2023 Whelen Everyday Champion
Whelen Engineering Releases Industry-First Web Application for Programming Emergency Vehicles
View All Stories From This Author