Bangor High School Student Named ‘Educators for a Multilingual Maine’ Student of the Year

(Pictured L to R: Bangor High School (BHS) Chinese Teacher Lily Crane, BHS Senior and EMME Student of the Year Amanda Tomlinson, and BHS American Sign Language Teacher Kathy Rice.)

Educators for a Multilingual Maine (EMME) has announced that Bangor High School student Amanda Tomlinson will receive the EMME 2024 Student of the Year award.

EMMC said in a media release: “This recognition is a testament to Amanda’s exceptional dedication and achievements in her academic endeavors and extracurricular engagements. According to Bangor High School teacher Lily Crane, Amanda epitomizes the qualities of a well-rounded student who discovers immense joy and passion in her scholarly pursuits and outside activities.”

Amanda’s remarkable commitment to language studies is a shining example of her unwavering determination and perseverance. Throughout her educational journey, Amanda has demonstrated an outstanding aptitude for languages. She has completed an impressive four years of Chinese language study and two years of American Sign Language at Bangor High School. Her exceptional linguistic skills were further validated when she took the Avant test in Chinese last Spring and will be honored with the prestigious Maine Seal of Biliteracy in May 2024.

“Amanda’s exemplary performance in the World Language Department, coupled with her outstanding contributions to the school community, make her the unequivocal choice for the EMME 2024 Student of the Year,” said Fred Ravan, Vice President of EMME.

The State Seal of Biliteracy (SSB), which acknowledges students proficient in two more languages, is now available in all 50 states and D.C. Learn more about this award for multilingual students and check out OELA’s updated SSB infographic! To learn more about Maine’s Seal of Biliteracy, visit the Maine DOE dashboard.

From all of us at the Maine Department of Education, congratulations to Amanda!

Educators for a Multilingual Maine (EMME) is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote and improve the teaching and study of languages and cultures of the world. EMME also strives to further the common interests of teachers, students, and others in Maine, for whom languages play an important role. EMME was formerly known as FLAME, the Foreign Language Association of Maine.

Learn more about EMME or the Student of the Year award, please visit the EMMC website or reach out to EMMC at communications@emmaine.org.