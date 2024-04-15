DCI investigates death of Eldora, Iowa juvenile

Submit Release
April 15, 2024 

ELDORA, Iowa - On April 14, 2024 at 5:27 p.m., the Eldora Police Department and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the 800 block 12th Street in Eldora reporting that someone had been shot. Upon arrival, officers placed a 12-year-old male into custody. A 13-year-old female was found deceased at the residence. 

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called to assist and the investigation remains ongoing. Upon completion of the investigation, all information will be forwarded to the Hardin County Attorney’s Office for review.
 

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

