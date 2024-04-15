DCI investigates death of Eldora, Iowa juvenile
April 15, 2024
ELDORA, Iowa - On April 14, 2024 at 5:27 p.m., the Eldora Police Department and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the 800 block 12th Street in Eldora reporting that someone had been shot. Upon arrival, officers placed a 12-year-old male into custody. A 13-year-old female was found deceased at the residence.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called to assist and the investigation remains ongoing. Upon completion of the investigation, all information will be forwarded to the Hardin County Attorney’s Office for review.
