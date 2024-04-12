Submit Release
News Search

There were 542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,269 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: Officers identified in Cedar Rapids officer involved shooting investigation

April 12, 2024

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has interviewed the officers involved in the April 6, 2024 shooting incident involving David Vanderhamm. 

All three officers are members of the Cedar Rapids Police Department and have been identified as: 

Sergeant Alex Haas (ten year veteran)

Officer Emily Habeck (eight year veteran)

Officer Skylar Mullins (four year veteran).  

All three officers are cooperating with the investigation. No other information will be released at this time.  
 

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

You just read:

UPDATE: Officers identified in Cedar Rapids officer involved shooting investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more