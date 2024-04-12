UPDATE: Officers identified in Cedar Rapids officer involved shooting investigation
April 12, 2024
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has interviewed the officers involved in the April 6, 2024 shooting incident involving David Vanderhamm.
All three officers are members of the Cedar Rapids Police Department and have been identified as:
Sergeant Alex Haas (ten year veteran)
Officer Emily Habeck (eight year veteran)
Officer Skylar Mullins (four year veteran).
All three officers are cooperating with the investigation. No other information will be released at this time.
