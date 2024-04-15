Alpert Jewish Family Service Celebrates 50 Years of Impact in Palm Beach County
Nonprofit Provides Services to Ensure the Well-Being of Local Children, Adults, Seniors, and Holocaust Survivors
By making a gift to the Alpert JFS 50th Anniversary Campaign, donors are investing in individuals and families during their most challenging times”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service of Palm Beach County (Alpert JFS) announced today it is celebrating the organization’s fifty-year anniversary with a special “Honoring Our Past, Securing Our Future” campaign. For half a century, the Palm Beach County-headquartered non-sectarian nonprofit agency has provided wraparound services to ensure the well-being of people of all ages, stages of life, and backgrounds, including children, families, and survivors of the Holocaust. Today, Alpert JFS provides comprehensive human services to approximately 12,500 people each year from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach – with the need continuing to grow.
— Gary Hoffman, Alpert JFS Board Chair and President
“When Alpert JFS was founded in 1974, there were limited services for the support we provide to individuals with mental health challenges, vulnerable seniors, families facing food insecurity, and people with disabilities, and there was little coordination among agencies,” said Marc Hopin, Chief Executive Officer of Alpert JFS. “In our fifty years as a multi-disciplinary agency with over two dozen programs and services, we have addressed these issues by establishing a more efficient and effective system of delivering care to those in need.”
Key programs and services offered by Alpert JFS include:
Counseling and Psychiatry
Care Management
Bereavement Support
Mental Health First Aid
Alpert JFS Kosher Food Pantry
Holocaust Survivors Assistance
Levine Jewish Residential & Family Service
ElderCare360® and JFSComForCare™ Home Care
Adult Day Socialization Program at the Alpert JFS Center for Belonging and Wellbeing
Mentoring 4 Kids Program
Jewish Addiction Outreach & Support
Domestic Abuse Support
Relationships and Decisions Teen Fellows
Career Connections
And more
According to Alpert JFS, the need for services continues to grow as the population expands in Palm Beach County. Emerging from the pandemic, unprecedented economic and mental health challenges have left thousands of people struggling to get by, with more people turning to the agency for help than ever before.
“By making a gift to the Alpert JFS 50th Anniversary Campaign, donors are investing in individuals and families during their most challenging times,” said Gary Hoffman, Alpert JFS Board Chair and President. “It is our goal to foster a community where each person, no matter their age, background or current situation, can reach their potential and find a path to a safe, secure, and stable life.”
For 50 years, Alpert JFS has maintained the gold standard of social service delivery in Palm Beach County – most recently being named the 2023 Hats Off Nonprofit of the Year (Large Category) by Nonprofits First® – and through the launch of its 50th Anniversary Campaign, plans to remain the hallmark of excellence for the next 50 years and beyond.
Alpert JFS’ 50th Anniversary Agency Partners include Zelda Mason, Reed Catlett and John Stern / The B&B Stern Foundation (Giving Hope Partners); Robyn and Dale Rands (Caring Heart Partners); Diann and Tom Mann (Helping Hands Partners); The Breakers, HGI Technologies, Lesser Lesser Landy & Smith, Alan I. Goldberg, Nancy and Joel Hart, Hope and Gary Hoffman, Jennifer and Gary Lesser (Creating Impact Partners); Amicable Home Health Care, Gratus, Merin Hunter Codman, Inc, The Siegel Law Group, PA, Socki and Bruce Berg, Marjorie and Barry S. Berg, Diane and Bob Herzog, Linda and Ray Golden, Barbara Leidner and Shep Goldstein, Sidney Reisman, Lesley Sheinberg, Barbara and Peter Sidel, Maria and Barry Siegel (Shining a Light Partners).
To learn more about the Alpert JFS 50th Anniversary Campaign or to make a gift, please visit https://www.alpertjfs.org/50th/ or contact Kelley Whiter, Chief Development Officer, at Kelley.Whiter@AlpertJFS.org or 561-713-1886
About Alpert JFS
Founded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of over 100 skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to over 12,500 people each year, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach. Alpert JFS was named 2023 Hats Off Nonprofit of the Year (Large Category) by Nonprofits First®. For the last 50 years, Alpert JFS has worked to ensure the well-being of individuals and families, the independence of older adults, and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or phone 561-684-1991.
