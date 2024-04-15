For Immediate Release

April 15, 2024

Better Places Crowdfunding Campaign Launched for “Stowe Street Alley Project”

$20,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

WATERBURY, Vt. – Waterbury residents will soon be able to enjoy a revitalized public space in a reimagined historic alley thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and is led by Revitalizing Waterbury.

“Inviting public spaces are essential to the health, well-being, and economic vitality of every community,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Alex Farrell. “The Stowe Street Alley Project will create an inclusive and vibrant space for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy a revitalized corner of Waterbury.”

If the campaign reaches its $20,000 goal by June 14, 2024 the “Stowe Street Alley Project” will receive a matching grant of $40,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

The funds raised will resurface the alley with pavers and engraved bricks, create areas for art and performances, add an in-ground garden, and safety features. Functional and artistic streetscape features with benches, trash receptacles, planters, landscaping, and lighting will be added. Integrated art components include a hand-painted window mural, custom-made entrance sculpture, and a restored Lee Jeans mural.

“The Waterbury community has been dreaming for years about reclaiming the alley on Stowe Street and turning it into a place for everyone.” said Karen Nevin, Executive Director of Revitalizing Waterbury, “The Better Places Crowdfunding program will close the gap, make it happen, and make those dreams a reality.”

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support this project in Waterbury. Learn more and donate here.