Mylio and The Photo Managers Bring a Solution for Scattered Family Photo Collections
Families today are confronted with a digital maze of memories. And we, as Mylio, want to change how the world remembers. We want to ensure that important photos are accounted for.”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mylio, a memory-keeping software company, and The Photo Managers, an international alliance that helps people organize and preserve their photos, join forces to support families worldwide in collecting, organizing, and safeguarding scattered photos, videos, and documents. The new Mylio Concierge Plans will help overcome most families' most common problems when preserving their memories:
— David Vaskevitch, CEO and Founder of Mylio Photos
* Families have trouble finding specific photos and videos because they're spread out over different gadgets and online services.
* Scanned pictures get lost or saved where they can't be easily found, and wrong details like dates and places can make them less meaningful.
* People want to keep their memories safe, but messiness and lack of organization can mean losing essential photos for good.
* Too many photos saved on phones and computers make it hard to find the ones that matter.
Using online cloud storage for photos can become expensive and raise privacy concerns; sometimes, people can't even access their photos.
The everyday struggle of sifting through disorganized digital photo collections has prompted Mylio and The Photo Managers to launch a dedicated service tailored to bring order and simplicity to family memory preservation.
Families get matched with certified photo managers, who help to consolidate and organize scattered memories from various devices into a single, easy-to-use library using the Mylio Photos application.
David Vaskevitch, CEO and Founder of Mylio, addressed the issue, explaining, "Families today are confronted with a digital maze of memories. And we, as Mylio, want to change how the world remembers. We want to ensure that important photos are accounted for, eliminating the frustration of searching across platforms and devices."
Mylio Photos is the backbone of this service, offering a complete tool for media management that avoids the costs and privacy concerns of cloud storage and bypasses the limitations of "local" photo-organizing solutions. It allows families to maintain complete control over their images, with advanced search capabilities and organization features that give users flexibility and control over where their pictures are stored.
The expertise of The Photo Managers certified professionals increases the value of this service. These experts bring years of experience to curating and preserving digital and physical photo collections. Their skills ensure that photos are organized, adequately tagged, and archived, making it simple for families to relive their memories at any moment.
"Working with a certified photo manager is a step towards protecting your digital memories," remarked Cathi Nelson, CEO and Founder of The Photo Managers. "They bring a human touch to a technical process, customizing your photo library to reflect your family's unique story."
The process is straightforward yet thorough. Customers complete a detailed survey, which matches them with a professional photo manager tailored to their specific needs and objectives. These certified professionals then assist in transforming photo chaos into an organized, easily accessible collection housed on users' devices and accessible within Mylio Photos. This solution simplifies the search for memories and ensures they are preserved with accurate metadata, reflecting the true essence of each moment captured.
For an accessible fee, starting at $299, customers receive 3 hours with a certified photo manager. For $379, the service includes a 1-year subscription to Mylio Photos+. This represents a significant savings compared to traditional hourly rates for photo organization, making it an affordable option for preserving personal histories.
The Photo Managers organization now has over 700 certified members worldwide. These managers have organized millions of photos as part of their everyday jobs.
Families and individuals everywhere can take control of their digital and printed photo collections, keeping them secure and accessible for generations to come.
Larissa Banting
El Bee PR
larissa@elbeepr.com