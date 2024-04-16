Logistics Plus Ranks 82nd Among Transport Topics 2024 Top 100 North American Logistics Companies

Logistics Plus Top 100 3PL, Warehousing Firm, and Brokerage Firm

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named to the annual Transport Topics Top 100 list of North America's largest logistics companies based on gross revenue for the most recent 12-month period. Logistics Plus moved up the rankings to the 82nd spot after making the list for the first time in 2023 in the final 100th spot. Logistics Plus also ranked as the 38th largest dry storage warehousing firm and the 66th largest freight brokerage firm."Soft freight market conditions have been placing financial strain on third-party logistics providers for the past couple of years with an oversupply of truck capacity driving down rates and squeezing brokers' margins," said Seth Clevenger, managing editor of features and multimedia at Transport Topics. "Despite this challenging business environment, the industry's top 3PLs have continued to drive improvements in supply chain efficiency for their shipper customers.""Logistics is in our DNA," said Jim Berlin, Founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. "As the world keeps changing, we find creative ways to help our customers adapt and succeed. Our passion for excellence has taken us in newer and newer directions as we have grown every year over the past 27 years."To learn who made the list and read more about the issues facing logistics companies, visit Transport Topics at https://www.ttnews.com/logistics/rankings/2024 Also this month, Logistics Plus was named a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 2024 by Inbound Logistics magazine.About Transport TopicsSince 1935, Transport Topics has been the news leader in trucking and freight transportation. When it comes to major issues, industry events, and new developments, TT journalists get the story first and get it right, keeping readers informed about all aspects of the trucking industry and helping them stay ready for what's to come. Explore the latest at https://www.ttnews.com About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. LP works in the background to help businesses manage their supply chains in a constantly changing world. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com

