Jensen Communications, Inc., Appoints Leo Lavoro SVP, Publicity and Media Strategy
The industry veteran will provide creative direction in all areas of public relations, marketing and branding.LOS ANGELES, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media, marketing and management firm Jensen Communications, Inc. has appointed music industry veteran Leo Lavoro as SVP, Publicity and Media Strategy. In his new role, Lavoro will provide strategic direction for the company’s roster of clients in the areas of PR, marketing and brand building.
He will report to Michael Jensen, president and founder of Jensen Communications, Inc. (JCI).
“I am incredibly thrilled and honored to announce Leo Lavoro as Senior Vice President of Jensen Communications,” Michael Jensen said. “His strong work ethic is truly admirable. He is and will be more than an important part of the company’s growth now and in the future. We already value his early contributions to the company. His dedication and commitment to his work will inspire us all."
Prior to joining JCI, Lavoro served as VP, Publicity at BMG in New York City, where he orchestrated successful press and marketing campaigns for an array of international artists including Lenny Kravitz, Kylie Minogue, Diane Warren, Rufus Wainwright, Corey Taylor, In This Moment, Cheap Trick, Betty Who, Perry Ferrell, David Crosby, Bryan Adams, Journey, Anaïs Mitchell, Marianne Faithfull, John Fogerty, and Richard Ashcroft, among others. During his tenure, Lavoro played an instrumental role in bringing legendary British rock band the Zombies into the BMG system and helped to usher their path to their 2019 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Over the past 25 years, Lavoro has worked at such companies as Zero Hour Records, Webster Hall Records, Escapi Music, Big Machine Media and The End Records.
“Over the span of my career, I have had the privilege of working with some incredibly talented people, but few compare to Michael Jensen,” says Lavoro. “He’s built one of the best firms of its kind, and it’s because of his talent and vision. The company has a brilliant history, and it’s my goal to maintain that heritage while helping to expand and transform the opportunities for our longtime clients as well as cultivate new, long-lasting relationships.”
Jensen Communications, Inc. is a media, marketing and management firm specializing in public relations serving a diverse range of clients in entertainment, business, cause-related politics and the arts. At JCI, the global management of outstanding artists, public figures, entertainment projects & events, cause related initiatives, corporate products and corporate branding is both a finely tuned art and a driving passion. Since its inception in 1982, JCI – founded by Michael Jensen – has conceived and executed well over one hundred major media relations and marketing campaigns that build widespread public and industry awareness and recognition far above and beyond the parameters of any specific project. JCI is recognized as a premiere boutique media, marketing and management firm with truly international reach, serving a diverse range of clients in the realms of music, media, new media, fine art, corporate business, independent film and progressive politics.
