Revol One Financial™ Debuts Innovative Fixed Annuity Products with Distinctive Features

URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revol One Financial has unveiled their innovative Fixed Annuity product lineup: Excelera Multi Year Guarantee Annuity™ (Excelera MYGA), Excelera Plus Multi Year Guarantee Index Annuity™ (Excelera Plus MYGIA), and Enduris Fixed Index Annuity™ (Enduris FIA). These products offer security and protection, and include innovative features designed to accelerate accumulation.

The Excelera MYGA stands as a foundational product, providing competitive guaranteed fixed interest rates, guaranteed steady growth, and principal and interest earnings protection regardless of what happens in the market.

The Excelera Plus MYGIA provide a straightforward Best Interest Crediting feature that ensures clients benefit from the greater of the guaranteed fixed interest or index credit earned. It’s that simple. “This product is a unique, innovative option for clients seeking guaranteed growth, but like the idea of being able to earn greater interest credit if the linked index performs well during their term,” states Patrick Cahill, Chief Distribution Officer.

The Enduris FIA is another industry differentiator, boasting a no-fee Best Entry feature offering protection against significant early downward index movement. If the initial index value used to calculate performance declines significantly shortly after issue, the annuity automatically adjusts the index starting value to a new lower level, enhancing growth potential. This feature is available on six indexed interest options. Two of the options offer enhanced participation, which provides the potential to capture a greater growth percentage if the index performs well during the option term.

"We are thrilled to introduce these products to the market," said Cindy Reed, Chief Executive Officer at Revol One Financial. "Our technology-driven platform is all about speed and agility, allowing us to bring innovative products like these to market faster, providing financial professionals and distributors with the products and tools they need to meet market demands and better serve their customers.” Revol One Financial continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the financial services industry, with plans to bring on an additional three products by the end of Q2, 2024.

About Revol One Financial

Revol One Financial is the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Financial is a Michigan-domiciled life insurance company with insurance licenses in 49 states. With its innovative approach, Revol One Financial is positioned to become a driving force in the insurance industry. Revol One Financial administrative offices are in Urbandale, Iowa. For more information, please visit RevolOneFinancial.com.

“AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to Revol One Insurance Company (Revol One Financial) (Spring Lake, MI, with administrative offices in Urbandale, IA.) The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Revol One Financial’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.” Source: AM Best

Important information: Guarantees are subject to the financial strength and claims-paying ability of Revol One Insurance Company and subject to the terms and conditions of the product. Surrender and withdrawal charges may apply. Withdrawals and surrender are subject to federal and state income tax and may be subject to an IRS penalty if taken prior to age 59 ½.

Revol One Financial™ is the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Insurance Company is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. Revol One Insurance Company is not authorized to conduct business in the state of New York.

This material is intended to provide educational information regarding the features and mechanics of the product. The contract associated with the product will contain the actual terms, definitions, limitations and exclusions that apply. This material should not be considered, and does not constitute, investment, legal or tax advice or recommendations. Revol One Insurance Company is not acting in any fiduciary capacity with respect to any annuity contract.

Excelera MYGA, Excelera Plus MYGIA and Enduris FIA are issued by Revol One Insurance Company, 11259 Aurora Avenue, Urbandale, Iowa 50322. Excelera™ MYGA is available in most states with Contract number ICC23-RO-MYGA and rider form numbers ICC23-RO-NHWR, ICC23-RO-TIWR and other related forms. Excelera Plus™ MYGIA is available in most states with Contract number ICC23-RO-MYGIA and rider form numbers ICC23-RO-NHWR, ICC23-RO-TIWR and other related forms. Enduris FIA is available in most states with Contract number ICC232-RO-FIA and rider form numbers ICC23-RO-BER, ICC23-RO-NHWR, ICC23-RO-TIWR and other related forms. Products and features are subject to state variations and availability. Read the contracts for complete details.