EOX Vantage Strengthens Sales Team with Industry Veteran Tim Piazza
EOX Vantage, a leading SaaS solutions provider, welcomes Tim Piazza to its Playhouse Square office as a Senior Solutions Sales Account Manager.CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EOX Vantage, a prominent SaaS solutions provider, has recently added a significant member to its team: Tim Piazza, a highly experienced Senior Solutions Sales Account Manager. With a background in the tech industry, including significant roles at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Hyland Software, Tim brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position. This is an exciting development for EOX Vantage, and the company is proud to have Tim on board.
Tim Piazza has recently joined EOX Vantage. He brings an impressive resume, having previously served as a Partner Development Manager of Migrations at Amazon Web Services (AWS). With his valuable insights into cloud computing and migration strategies, Tim's experience at AWS is expected to benefit EOX Vantage as it continues to expand its suite of SaaS solutions.
Before his tenure at AWS, Tim spent over 15 years at Hyland Software, specializing in OEM solutions, Global System Integrators (GSIs), and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). Given his extensive experience working with a diverse clientele and navigating complex software ecosystems, Tim is expected to be an invaluable asset to EOX Vantage's sales team.
Tim Piazza's appointment shows that EOX Vantage is committed to providing excellent solutions and services to its clients. With Tim Piazza on board, a skilled professional with a proven track record of driving sales and fostering partnerships, the company is ready to strengthen its position in the market and better serve its growing customer base.
With Tim Piazza on the team, EOX Vantage is well-positioned to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the SaaS landscape. His deep understanding of industry trends and his strategic mindset will play a crucial role in driving business growth and building significant relationships with key stakeholders.
The recent addition of Tim Piazza to the team at EOX Vantage is an exciting milestone for the company. As a Senior Solutions Sales Account Manager, Tim brings a unique combination of experience, skills, and vision. This positions EOX Vantage for continued success in the dynamic world of SaaS solutions.
About EOX Vantage: EOX Vantage is a prominent provider of SaaS solutions that aims to empower businesses with state-of-the-art technology and outstanding customer service. The company focuses on improving efficiency and promoting growth, offering cloud-based solutions to help clients achieve their objectives.
Claire Sharpnack
+ +1 440-799-0581
EOX Vantage
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube