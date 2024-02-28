EOX Vantage Recognized as one of the Largest Minority-Owned Businesses in Northeast Ohio
EOX Vantage is proud to announce its inclusion in the "Largest Minority-Owned Businesses" list for 2024 compiled by Crain's Cleveland.CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EOX Vantage, a leading provider of business intelligence software and managed services, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious "Largest Minority-Owned Businesses" list for 2024. Compiled by Crain's Cleveland, this list highlights companies that exemplify excellence and leadership within the minority-owned business community.
With its headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, EOX Vantage has demonstrated remarkable growth and innovation in business intelligence. As a 100% Asian-owned enterprise, EOX Vantage embodies the spirit of diversity and inclusivity, contributing significantly to the economic landscape of Northeast Ohio.
"We are honored to be recognized among the largest minority-owned businesses in our region," said Sudhir Achar, CEO of EOX Vantage. "This acknowledgment highlights our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients while advocating diversity and equity in the business world."
EOX Vantage specializes in providing comprehensive business intelligence software and managed services tailored to meet the evolving needs of organizations across various industries. Through advanced technology and industry expertise, EOX Vantage empowers businesses to make informed decisions, optimize performance and drive growth.
Harsha Chaturvedi, Chief Operating Officer of EOX Vantage, added, "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients while fostering a culture of inclusion within our organization."
The list of "Largest Minority-Owned Businesses" is proof of the economic impact and entrepreneurial spirit of minority-owned enterprises in Northeast Ohio. EOX Vantage is honored to be part of this esteemed roster, which further cements its position as a leader in the business intelligence industry.
For more information about EOX Vantage and its innovative solutions, visit www.eoxvantage.com.
About EOX Vantage: Based in Cleveland, Ohio, EOX Vantage is a leading provider of business intelligence software and managed services, committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower organizations to make informed decisions, optimize performance and drive growth. As a 100% Asian-owned enterprise, we pride ourselves on setting the standard for excellence in the industry. Our cloud-based enterprise operating system streamlines data collection, offering actionable dashboards, process automation and workflow improvements to provide enhanced insight, visibility and control. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, EOX Vantage empowers businesses to achieve better, faster decisions, ultimately saving time and driving revenue. Learn more about how we can transform your business at www.eoxvantage.com.
