Xi Jinping Holds Talks with Indonesian President-elect Prabo...

On the afternoon of April 1, 2024, President Xi Jinping held talks with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi Jinping congratulated Prabowo Subianto on his election as Indonesian President, and asked him to convey sincere greetings and best wishes to President Joko Widodo. Noting the comprehensive and rapid development and fruitful outcomes of bilateral relations over the past decade under the guidance of him and President Joko Widodo, Xi Jinping said that the Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway has become a shining exemplar of high-quality bilateral cooperation, and China-Indonesia relations have entered a new stage of building a community with a shared future. The Chinese side views China-Indonesia relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, and is ready to deepen all-round strategic cooperation with the Indonesian side, and build a China-Indonesia community with a shared future with regional and global impact, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples and make positive contributions to regional and world peace, stability and prosperity.

Xi Jinping stressed that the key to the valuable achievements in China-Indonesia relations lies in the adherence to strategic independence, mutual trust and assistance, win-win cooperation, and fairness and justice. China and Indonesia are both representatives of major developing countries and emerging markets. In the past, the two countries always supported each other in the pursuit of national independence and national development. In the future, both countries should also unite in good faith to set an example of mutual benefit and win-win results, a model of common development, and a pacesetter for South-South cooperation. Both sides should firmly follow the development path suited to their own national conditions, firmly support each other in safeguarding sovereignty, security and development interests, and understand and support each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns. China is ready to maintain close exchanges with Indonesia, share experience on state governance, strengthen synergy of development strategies, further advance the projects of the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" and the "Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor", and continue to deepen maritime cooperation. China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Indonesia in the area of poverty reduction and eradication, and provide support in this regard.

Xi Jinping pointed out that momentous changes unseen in a century are now accelerating across the world. Both sides should actively practice the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, vigorously carry forward the Bandung Spirit of solidarity, friendship and cooperation, promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, strengthen multilateral cooperation, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries. China is ready to work with Indonesia to uphold ASEAN unity and centrality, maintain an open and inclusive regional architecture, and build an even closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

Prabowo Subianto conveyed President Joko Widodo's sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping, and said he is delighted to make China the first country he visits after being elected president. Describing China as a major country with important influence, he said Indonesia and China have always respected each other and treated each other as equals. Prabowo Subianto expressed great admiration for the great achievements made by the Chinese people under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, and said that he is willing to learn from and draw on the experience of the Communist Party of China and deepen exchanges on state governance. China is a strong cooperative partner of Indonesia. In recent years, Chinese companies have actively and deeply participated in Indonesia's economic development and contributed to Indonesia's national development. Prabowo Subianto voiced full support for the development of a closer relationship between Indonesia and China, and said he is ready to continue President Joko Widodo's friendly policy toward China, stay independent, abide by the one-China policy that the Indonesian government has always pursued, work with China to firmly support each other's core interests, promote more comprehensive and high-quality development of bilateral relations, and follow through on the important common understanding on building a community with a shared future between the two countries. The new Indonesian government is ready to synergize the development strategies of the two countries, and deliver more cooperation results in various fields such as economy, trade and poverty alleviation to further benefit the two peoples. Prabowo Subianto said he appreciated that China has always upheld fairness and justice in international affairs, in particular on the Palestinian question. Indonesia is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China on international and regional affairs, and make greater contributions to South-South cooperation.

Wang Yi was present at the talks.