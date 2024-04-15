Submit Release
Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström visits London and Cambridge

SWEDEN, April 15 - On 15–16 April, Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström is travelling to the United Kingdom for a visit in London and Cambridge. During the visit, he will meet with his British counterpart Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron for discussions on bilateral relations, NATO and support to Ukraine.

“United in strong support to Ukraine, Sweden and the United Kingdom cooperate on matters such as training soldiers and have jointly provided artillery to Ukraine,” says Mr Billström.

On 16 April, Mr Billström will visit Cambridge University. Following a discussion with the Baltic Geopolitics Programme on the situation in the Baltic Sea Region, Mr Billström will deliver a policy speech at Selwyn College, where he previously studied. His speech will highlight the reasons behind the shift in Swedish security policy resulting in accession to NATO and how Sweden intends to contribute to the Alliance.

“The United Kingdom was instrumental in supporting Sweden’s process of accession to NATO. We are now a NATO Ally and have the possibility to intensify our cooperation further,” says Mr Billström.

In London, Mr Billström will meet with Swedes residing in the UK to discuss the country’s relations with Sweden and what it’s like being a Swede living abroad today. He will also take part in a roundtable discussion on the current security situation in Europe organised by the Royal United Service Institute, a leading UK-based defence and security think tank.

