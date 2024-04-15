Submit Release
Free Sciatica Webinar to Provide Advice and Relief for Sufferers

Laurens Holve, osteopath from London UK, standing in a garden wearing a blue suit

Laurens Holve is an Osteopath based in London, UK

Laurens Holve, osteopath, performing osteopathic manipulation on a young woman laying on a treatment table in a clinic

Laurens has 40 years experience treating people with sciatica

Laurens Holve, an Osteopath in London, UK with 40 years experience treating sciatica, will be presenting a free webinar on the condition for all sufferers.

Whether you're a long-time sciatica sufferer or newly diagnosed, In this webinar I promise valuable insights and practical strategies to enhance your quality of life.”
— Laurens Holve
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you tired of battling the discomfort of sciatica? Look no further. Laurens Holve, a osteopath in North London, UK, is set to host an exclusive webinar tailored for individuals grappling with sciatica, a condition he has 40 years experience treating.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM UK (GMT+1)
Platform: Streamed live on Facebook and YouTube

This webinar is a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights and practical solutions to alleviate the pain and discomfort associated with sciatica. Laurens Holve will delve into various aspects of sciatica management, including natural therapies, exercises, lifestyle adaptations, and pain management techniques. There will also be an opportunity for participants to pose their own questions and concerns live.

What Will Be Covered:

Understanding sciatica and its causes
Understanding natural therapies such as osteopathy and acupuncture
Effective exercises and stretches to alleviate sciatic pain
Lifestyle adaptations for long-term relief
Proven pain management techniques
Live Q&A session to address your specific concerns

"Don't miss out on this opportunity to discover new ways to deal with your sciatica and manage your pain," says Laurens Holve. “Whether you're a long-time sufferer or newly diagnosed, this webinar promises valuable insights and practical strategies to enhance your quality of life.”

Registration Details:

To secure your spot for this informative session, register now for free. Simply sign up using the signup page on Laurens's website. Upon registration, you will receive the webinar link via email reply.

About Laurens Holve:

Laurens Holve is a respected osteopath and acupuncturist based in Highgate, North London, UK, specialising in treating individuals with complex chronic pain. With 40 years experience in holistic healthcare, Laurens provides effective solutions for various musculoskeletal conditions, including sciatica. Through a combination of natural therapies, personalised care, and patient education, Laurens aims to empower individuals to take control of their health and live life to the fullest.

Laurens Holve
Holve Healthcare
+44 20 7692 1818
