Data Suggests Large Increase in WFH-related Musculoskeletal Pain
New data shows large increases in Google searches for treatment for WFH-related aches and pains.
Working from home over a long period ... is increasingly causing people to suffer from conditions such as back and neck pain, and sciatica.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New data published this week shows a large increase in people searching Google for local treatment for musculoskeletal conditions related to working from home.
According to a report from physiotherapy marketing agency Market Your Clinic Online, local searches for sciatica and neck pain treatment have more than doubled from 2023 - 2024. Local searches for back pain treatment have increased by 50% in the same period. Sciatica, neck pain and back pain are the three most common musculoskeletal problems caused by working from home.
The data forms part of Market Your Clinic Online’s annual guide to search volumes. The report is designed for physiotherapists and other physical therapists to best understand how to market their clinics on the internet.
According to Market Your Clinic Online, search volumes for most conditions normally stay the same or fluctuate very gradually from one year to the next, making this year’s changes extremely significant. However, the results are part of a trend already apparent to physical therapists. According to Chris Dann of Market Your Clinic Online:
"The data will come as no big surprise to many practitioners as it confirms the anecdotal evidence we have been hearing from our clients. Working from home over a long period, combined with the inactivity resulting in not having to physically go to the office, is increasingly causing people to suffer from conditions such as back and neck pain, and sciatica."
The data will be a warning sign to anyone working from home, demonstrating the increased risk of musculoskeletal issues when not going into the office. When working from home, it is crucial to ensure good spinal habits and invest in the correct ergonomic equipment to avoid problems which may need the attention of a physiotherapist, osteopath or simpler practitioner.
The data will also change the way physiotherapists and related practitioners market their clinics. Where back pain and sports injury have for a long time been the two “go-to” markets for physical therapists, a lot more focus will now be put on treating WFH-related injuries, and creating content for this market.
