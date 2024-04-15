Herbal medicinal product: Pilosellae herba cum radiceArray, F: Assessment finalised

The HMPC conclusions on the use of mouse-ear hawkweed medicines for the relief of minor urinary problems are based on their 'traditional use'. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended use does not require medical supervision.

The HMPC noted the lack of clinical studies with mouse-ear hawkweed, but took into account the well documented use of this herbal medicine for the above uses. For further information, see the HMPC assessment report.