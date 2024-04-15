IW Capital announces £3 million follow-on investment in Daily Dose
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IW Capital, a leading investment house specialising in providing growth capital for life-changing companies, has announced a further £3 million investment into its portfolio company, Daily Dose, the UK’s fastest growing cold-pressed juice and functional drinks business with sustainability at its core. Daily Dose will use the follow-on investment to fund the next stage of its growth.
With a farm-to-fridge ethos, Daily Dose partners directly with British farmers, taking waste produce that would otherwise be thrown away, and turning it into high quality cold pressed juice sold under its own brand ‘Daily Dose’ and through private label contracts.
Daily Dose was founded in 2016, and, since its inception, has grown rapidly. In the past year, and off the back of IW Capital’s original investment in 2023, the company has delivered another year of growth and has won a number of contracts that have seen it stocked on the shelves of major retailers. It has also acquired a new production facility in Corby, which will enable the scale-up of its juice production operations.
The Company is now in a strong position to continue its growth trajectory with its enhanced facilities and machinery. The follow-on investment from IW Capital will be used to facilitate the opening of its Corby site in full, and will also be used to accelerate marketing, sales and key hires.
Commenting on the investment,
Isobel Egemole, Investment Director at IW Capital:
“We’re thrilled to be backing Daily Dose in this follow-on round. As investors in the business, we’ve seen the extraordinary growth that Daily Dose have achieved to date, and we’re excited to be supporting the business for a second time in this next stage of expansion. It says a great deal about the partnership we have with Daily Dose, and the confidence that our investors have in the business, that we’re able to provide follow-on funding for this fast growing, exciting company.”
George Hughes-Davies, Founder of Daily Dose: “The latest investment from IW Capital comes at an opportune time for Daily Dose as we expand, scale our operations and capitalise on the phenomenal growth we’ve experienced to date. We are making a number of significant hires across the business and we are well positioned to continue the company’s fantastic growth trajectory.”
IW Capital was advised by EMW Law. Daily Dose was advised by Wilsons Solicitors LLP.
About IW Capital
IW Capital is one of the UK’s best-connected private equity and venture capital houses, focusing on providing growth capital to UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It invests on behalf of a well-established, network of high-net-worths, ultra-high-net-worths, family offices, institutions and wealth managers who share IW’s passion for supporting entrepreneurs with inquisitive, growth-oriented mindsets and a commitment to doing well by doing good.
IW Capital invests in entrepreneurs with businesses that are selected through its rigorous investment process. The entrepreneurs who lead those companies are focused on making the lives of people better. Current IW Capital investments include a business which provides services and products to reduce carbon, energy, and water consumption; a business which uses innovative technology to improve the efficiency of plastic recycling and another which treats wastewater to eliminate harmful pollutants. In addition, the portfolio has strong investments in several healthcare businesses, providing services and innovative consumer products. IW Capital is a long-term partner to all its investee companies and is focused on ensuring it gets the right exit, not just any exit for its investors. This means having the flexibility, structuring capability, and patience to maximise gains for both.
IW Capital – Investing Well by Investing With Purpose.
IW Capital: https://iwcapital.co.uk
Daily Dose: https://www.dailydosejuice.co.uk
