30th edition of the Middle East Coatings Show opens tomorrow marking an important day for the global coatings community
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Middle East Coatings Show will celebrate 30 years of connecting the coatings industry in the MENA region tomorrow and will open its doors to the global community at 10:00am at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
For this significant 30th edition, over 350+ exhibiting brands from 24 countries will be featured, and the event anticipates over 5,000 attendees. The coatings industry will be well-represented, encompassing suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors of raw materials, services, and equipment, all converging under one roof for the three-day duration of the exhibition.
Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to engage with leading local and international companies, including Petrochem Middle East, Wacker Chemicals, REDA Chemicals, BASF, Synthomer, National Paint Factories, Sipchem, Tawason Chemical Company and event sponsors Tasnee, Chemizone and Hwatsi Chemical among other distinguished exhibitors.
The exhibition has stood as the premier networking and business event for the coatings industry in the MENA region over the past three decades. The 30th anniversary edition will feature unique attractions including the popular Business Presentations Hub, offering visitors a prime opportunity to delve into the most recent industry trends and innovations within an environment that fosters productivity. The Business Presentations Hub offers a comprehensive agenda this year, featuring over 25 free-to-attend presentations centred around the products and services showcased at the event by renowned companies including Evonik, Wacker, Imerys, BYK, Torrecid Middle East and Wanhua Chemical Group.
The Business Presentations Hub is situated on the show floor, accessible to all show visitors at no charge. Scheduled for 16-17 April, these informative sessions are open to all. For a detailed agenda, please refer to: https://www.middleeastcoatingsshow.com/agenda/
Additional features this year include the Colour Mixology Competition and The Lab Restaurant and Bar. The Colour Mixology Competition, conducted in partnership with Trycolors, challenges participants to swiftly match a specified colour. Concurrently, The Lab serves as a networking platform fostering meaningful dialogues, idea exchange and the cultivation of valuable connections, all while savouring an array of delectable culinary offerings and beverages. Whether seeking to reconnect with established industry associates or forge new business alliances, the Middle East Coatings Show offers an ideal setting to achieve these objectives.
Paddy O’Neill, Portfolio Director at the Coatings Group, expressed excitement for an eventful and well-attended show. “We are looking forward to a busy, packed show this year and we are excited to welcome the industry to this special 30th edition of the Middle East Coatings Show. With new features and a completely sold-out event, the exhibition remains at the forefront of connecting the coatings industry in the Middle East and North Africa region. The Coatings Group is pleased to offer the event as a forum for the industry to network, learn and do business, and we look forward to seeing old friends and new tomorrow.”
For detailed information on planning your visit and to register for free, kindly visit: https://www.middleeastcoatingsshow.com/plan-your-visit/
