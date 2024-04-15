Steak n Shake Is the First National Restaurant Chain to Deploy Biometric Check-in and Checkout in All Stores Nationwide
Adopting PopID’s industry-leading biometric check-in and checkout system allows for a faster, easier, and more personalized customer experience.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, AND PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PopID and Steak n Shake announced today that all Steak n Shake locations in the United States now accept PopID Check In (to review favorite orders and loyalty points) and PopPay for checkout. With more than 300 locations, Steak n Shake is the first national restaurant brand in the United States to adopt biometric check-in and checkout nationwide. PopID’s biometric check-in feature makes kiosk ordering faster, easier, and more personalized.
The implementation of PopID in every Steak n Shake location was accomplished rapidly and at low cost through a partnership between PopID and ACRELEC, a leading supplier of kiosk-ordering hardware and drive-through products. Cameras were shipped to every restaurant for attachment to the existing ACRELEC kiosks. “As explained in our recent publication, ACRELEC believes that our integrated biometric solution provides various benefits to restaurant operators related to throughput, ticket size, and loyalty engagement,” says Bruno Lo-Re, President of ACRELEC America.
“We are thrilled about our partnership with PopID and to be on the edge of biometric technology for the benefit of our customers. Our guests now have the option to use biometrics for a faster and more seamless experience,” says Sardar Biglari, Chairman of Biglari Holdings, the parent company of Steak n Shake.
Now that biometrics are enabled for all ordering and payment inside Steak n Shake restaurants, PopID and Steak n Shake will begin implementing biometric check-in and checkout at the restaurant’s drive-through units. “Similar to the kiosks, biometric check in can increase loyalty participation and revenue at the drive thru while also reducing payment processing costs,” says John Miller, CEO of PopID and Chairman of Cali Group. “Additionally, biometric payment at the order confirmation screen enables staff members to work on tasks other than taking payments by card and phone at the order pick-up window.”
About Steak n Shake
Steak n Shake, born in 1934 on Route 66, is an iconic brand famous for originating the Steakburger and serving legendary milkshakes for 90 years and counting. With over 500 locations across the globe, Steak n Shake is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Nation’s Restaurant News Golden Chain Award and Zagat’s #1 Voted Milkshake. Steak n Shake Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Biglari Holdings Inc. For more information, please visit www.steaknshake.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @steaknshake.
About PopID
PopID provides a comprehensive platform for revolutionizing digital interactions and payments using consumer-initiated biometric verification. PopID’s platform gives consumers the option of identifying themselves quickly and easily – with their face or palm – for checking in, earning loyalty, ordering, and making payments – enabling more personalized, secure, and streamlined experiences. To learn more about PopID and its offerings, visit www.popid.com.
Evan Grant
PopID, Inc.
evan@popid.com