Steak n Shake to Implement PopID Platform For Loyalty Rewards and Automated Payment
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, AND PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PopID and Steak n Shake announced today that Steak n Shake will offer PopID Check In and PopPay on its self-ordering kiosks in select locations in the Orlando market, with plans to expand to more than 300 corporate locations. PopID Check In is an opt-in service that enables consumers to scan their face to automatically sign into their loyalty reward account and see their past orders, making the ordering process as convenient as possible. When a guest checks in with PopID, they also have the option to use PopPay to automatically complete their payment.
As stated by Keith Correia, Chief Information Officer for Steak n Shake: “Our partnership with PopID is a key part of our effort to provide guests with a fast and seamless ordering experience. When using PopID Check In, a guest does not need to use their phone or take out their wallet as part of the ordering process. They will automatically be checked in for loyalty rewards, and they can choose to make an automated payment with PopPay. A guest can even see their past orders and quickly reorder their favorite menu items. Ordering at Steak n Shake has never been easier or more convenient.”
In addition to enhancing the guest experience and improving order throughput, PopPay helps to reduce fraud and offers lower payment processing fees.
About PopID:
PopID provides a comprehensive platform for revolutionizing digital interactions and payments using consumer-initiated biometric verification. PopID’s platform gives consumers the option of identifying themselves quickly and easily – with their face or palm – for checking in, earning loyalty, ordering, and making payments – enabling more personalized, secure, and streamlined experiences. To learn more about PopID and its offerings, visit www.popid.com.
About Steak n Shake:
Steak n Shake, born in 1934 on Route 66, is an iconic brand, famous for originating the Steakburger and serving legendary milkshakes for 87 years and counting. With over 500 locations across the globe, Steak n Shake is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Nation's Restaurant News Golden Chain Award and Zagat's #1 Voted Milkshake. Steak n Shake Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Biglari Holdings Inc. For more information, please visit steaknshake.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @steaknshake.
