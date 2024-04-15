2024 ThreeBestRated® Title Holding Orthodontist Dr. Bruce Tasios Explores Different Types Of Braces Available
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental braces are part of orthodontic treatment. When it comes to dental braces, often people are familiar with conventional metal braces. However, it is no longer the sole option available. “There are several types of braces to treat diverse dental conditions such as crowded teeth, poor alignment, spaces, overbites, underbites, and more,” explains Dr. Bruce Tasios, a renowned orthodontist from Vaughan. Recently, he cracked ThreeBestRated®’s rigorous 50-Point Inspection to secure the position as a top orthodontist in the Vaughan region. He explains the different types of braces.
#1 Traditional Metal Braces: These are common and the least expensive ones while still being effective. It uses metal brackets, wires, and small elastomeric ligatures to hold the wire inside the brackets. During each appointment, the wires and the elastomeric ligatures are adjusted as per requirement.
#2 Self-ligating Braces: Appearance-wise, it is similar to traditional braces. However, it uses clips instead of elastomeric ligatures to hold the wire inside the brackets. The use of clips to hold the wire in place causes less friction that allows for more gentle forces to move teeth. These braces come in metal and clear/ceramic.
#3 Ceramic Braces: These braces are another common type that are more discreet compared to metal braces. As it uses white/clear brackets, these braces blend to teeth making them much less noticeable. “They are a good choice for patients wanting an orthodontic treatment option that is more aesthetic to give them a beautiful smile,” says Dr. Tasios.
#4 Lingual Braces: They resemble traditional braces, as they involve both metal wires and metal brackets. However, unlike traditional ones, they are attached on the back surfaces of teeth, making them one of the most discreet orthodontic treatment options. However, because they are close to the tongue, they can affect speech and cause discomfort when the tongue comes into contact with them.
#5 Clear Aligners: Also known as Invisalign or Spark, they are a series of custom-made removable clear aligners that can discreetly straighten your teeth and give you an amazing smile. These aligners should only be removed during eating and brushing, but should otherwise always be in your mouth. When they are worn as instructed (22 hours per day) they work extremely well and can achieve the same results as braces.
What Dr. Bruce suggests is that choosing the right type of braces is unique to the severity of the case, importance of a discreet treatment option, and patient’s ability to comply with wearing a removable appliance as instructed. Each type has its own pros and cons. To determine what is best for you, it is important to consult with an orthodontist to choose the right one catering to your needs.
About Dr. Bruce Tasios
Dr. Bruce Tasios has a great reputation in Vaughan for pouring his heart and soul into creating a perfect smile. He has an attitude of never settling for anything less than perfection. Seeing his patients smile confidently after treatment is what constantly drives him to strive for excellence. He founded Tasios Orthodontics, where he has helped thousands of patients who trusted him to achieve the smile of their dreams with his mastery of art and science in the Orthodontic field. His Tasios Team is highly knowledgeable and trained with extensive orthodontic experience. Utilizing new and advanced technology like Itero 3D scanners, they provide high-quality treatment in a compassionate, safe, and relaxing environment. They offer 24/7 emergency services, along with evening and weekend appointments to accommodate their patients' busy schedules. Tasios Orthodontics is located in two convenient locations – Vaughan and Toronto. To book an appointment with them, visit https://tasiosortho.com/
