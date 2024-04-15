Must See Inside Look: Ryan Cruise Presents ‘Diary of a Recluse’ Vlog Series Scored with Latest Track ‘2 Seater’

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan Cruise’s ‘Diary of a Recluse’ Vlog Series and latest contemporary R&B track ‘2 Seater’ Is shattering expectations, unveiling his unparalleled talent and unfiltered authenticity.For 2 Seater, Cruise delivers a mesmerizing blend of contemporary R&B, inviting listeners on a journey that defies genre boundaries. With soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, Cruise captivates from the first note, crafting a sound that is uniquely his own.

As the ‘Diary of a Recluse’ Vlog Series unfolds, viewers are granted an intimate look into Cruise’s world. From candid reflections to behind-the-scenes moments, the series offers a rare glimpse into the life of an artist navigating the highs and lows of the music industry—all filmed, edited, produced, mixed, and performed by Cruise himself.

With these timely releases, Cruise continues to prove himself as a true visionary, blending intimate soundscapes with his authentic storytelling and full hands-on approach to create an immersive experience like no other.

Diary of a Recluse premiere’s on YouTube @ Midnight AEST on 15/04/23 + launches on all major streaming platforms, these releases not only affirm Cruise’s place at the forefront of the contemporary R&B scene but also place him as the next breakout star.

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

