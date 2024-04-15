Must See Inside Look: Ryan Cruise Presents ‘Diary of a Recluse’ Vlog Series Scored with Latest Track ‘2 Seater’

Cruise provides velvet runs over a subterranean, bass-driven, instrumentals” — Aidan D’Aoust, Complex

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan Cruise’s ‘Diary of a Recluse’ Vlog Series and latest contemporary R&B track ‘2 Seater’ Is shattering expectations, unveiling his unparalleled talent and unfiltered authenticity.For 2 Seater, Cruise delivers a mesmerizing blend of contemporary R&B, inviting listeners on a journey that defies genre boundaries. With soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, Cruise captivates from the first note, crafting a sound that is uniquely his own.

As the ‘Diary of a Recluse’ Vlog Series unfolds, viewers are granted an intimate look into Cruise’s world. From candid reflections to behind-the-scenes moments, the series offers a rare glimpse into the life of an artist navigating the highs and lows of the music industry—all filmed, edited, produced, mixed, and performed by Cruise himself.

With these timely releases, Cruise continues to prove himself as a true visionary, blending intimate soundscapes with his authentic storytelling and full hands-on approach to create an immersive experience like no other.

Diary of a Recluse premiere’s on YouTube @ Midnight AEST on 15/04/23 + launches on all major streaming platforms, these releases not only affirm Cruise’s place at the forefront of the contemporary R&B scene but also place him as the next breakout star.

“Cruise provides velvet runs over a subterranean, bass-driven, instrumentals” Aidan D’Aoust, Complex

instagram.com/ryancruisex

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZUUsuUwKVk7IF9ep47ahiA

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ryan-cruise/1325700567

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2O7RBZ6QvFXK18jXP0OGtn

