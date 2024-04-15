Mueller's Helping Hand Returns to Award Deserving Nonprofit with Up to 4000 Square Foot Building
A chosen group of Mueller Inc. employees gather at the construction site to build donated structure.
Texas based, Mueller Inc., a leader in metal building and roofing manufacturing, to give away a 4000 square foot building to a nonprofit agency.
We are thrilled to bring back Mueller's Helping Hand and continue our tradition of giving back to the communities we serve.”BALLINGER, TX, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Advisory
— Mike Fry, Mueller’s Director of Marketing
Mueller's Helping Hand Returns to Award Deserving Nonprofit with Up to 4000 Square Foot Building
Mueller, the leader in the metal buildings and metal roofing industry, is pleased to announce the return of Mueller's Helping Hand, a charitable initiative aimed at supporting nonprofits in their missions to serve their communities. Back by popular demand, Mueller's Helping Hand 2024 will award one deserving nonprofit organization with the opportunity to receive a building of up to 4000 square feet.
Mueller's Helping Hand seeks to empower nonprofits by providing them with the space they need to expand their operations and better serve those in need. Whether it's a food bank, a shelter, a community center, fire station or a headquarters for the nonprofit, Mueller's Helping Hand aims to make a tangible difference in the abilities of those who are making a difference in their communities.
Applications for Mueller's Helping Hand will be available starting April 15th through May 24th. Nonprofits interested in applying can visit MuellerInc.com to learn more about the application process and eligibility criteria. The deadline for entering the process is May 24, 2024.
"We are thrilled to bring back Mueller's Helping Hand and continue our tradition of giving back to the communities we serve," said Mike Fry, Mueller’s Director of Marketing. "At Mueller, we believe in supporting those who are making a positive impact in their communities, and we are excited to once again offer this opportunity to deserving nonprofits."
Mueller Inc., headquartered in Ballinger, TX, has branches across the southern United States, serving customers with high-quality metal buildings and metal roofs for more than 90 years. With a commitment to excellence and community engagement, Mueller's Helping Hand is just one of the many ways Mueller Inc. gives back to the communities it serves.
The winner of Mueller's Helping Hand will be announced Thanksgiving weekend in 2024, following a thorough review of all applications. The recipient nonprofit will receive a building of up to 4000 square feet.
For more information about Mueller's Helping Hand and to apply, please visit MuellerInc.com.
About Mueller inc.: Mueller, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of pre-engineered metal buildings and metal roofing products. With more than 90 years of experience, Mueller Inc. has earned a reputation for providing high-quality, durable structures for residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial applications. Headquartered in Ballinger, TX, Mueller serves customers across the southern United States, including branches in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee.
For media inquiries, please contact: Mike Fry at Mueller, Inc. (mike.fry@muellerinc.com)
-END-
Mike Fry
Mueller Inc.
+1 325-365-8157
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube