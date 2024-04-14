Tennessee National Guard dedicates new armory

MORRISON, Tenn. – Tennessee National Guardsmen from Warren County received a new home during a ceremony on April 13.

The Tennessee Military Department hosted a ribbon-cutting and dedication for a new National Guard Readiness Center, named the Major General Terry “Max” Haston National Guard Armory, along Manchester Highway between McMinnville and Morrison, on Saturday, for Troop F, 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment.

The facility was dedicated to Maj. Gen. Terry “Max” Haston, a McMinnville native who served in the military for more than 40 years and retired in 2019 as Tennessee’s 75th Adjutant General, a position he held since 2010.

“Maj. Gen. Haston was an outstanding leader for our Guardsmen for four decades,” said Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “Max dedicated his life to Tennessee, the Tennessee National Guard, and Warren County. Nobody is more deserving of this honor than him.”

The new armory is 33,000 square feet and provides more modern administrative, training, supply, and storage rooms for McMinnville’s Guardsmen. It also features energy-efficient equipment and other green features to reduce operational costs. The parking lot provides adequate parking for Soldiers, visitors, and tactical equipment while supporting a 5,600 square foot vehicle maintenance building.

“This facility will greatly improve our readiness and our ability to respond to disasters and emergencies within the community,” said Ross. “And the added savings of having an energy-efficient armory will immensely help our overall mission.”

The previous armory was built in 1957 and was the oldest and smallest in the Tennessee National Guard. It was about one-third the size of the new facility, at just over 11,000 square feet. The Tennessee State Building Commission approved the new project in July 2018, which was funded by the federal government. Design House 1411, LLC, located in Nashville, began designing the facility in early 2019, and Sain Construction, in Manchester, was awarded the contract, completing the project in January 2024.