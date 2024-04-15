Ben Freedman Joins FlickFusion Video Marketing as National Sales Director
I look forward to working with dealers to help them realize the power of video merchandising and communications as a strategy to sell more vehicles,”URBANDALE, IA, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlickFusion, the leader in retail automotive video marketing, merchandising, and communications, has hired Ben Freedman as National Sales Director. In this newly established role, Freedman will oversee sales and marketing operations in FlickFusion's direct-to-dealership sales division.
Freedman has 17 years of experience in retail automotive, the majority of which have been in leadership roles at multiple-rooftop dealerships, including Morrie's Automotive Group and Car Pros Automotive Group. Freedman's experience includes management positions at a large digital marketing consulting firm and at ACV MAX (formerly MAX Digital), where he serviced three of the largest dealership groups in the country. Freedman has also worked on the Tier 1 advertising level with Toyota.
"I have always been an advocate for video marketing, and a fan of FlickFusion's products for many years," said Freedman. "I know from my own experience that a comprehensive video marketing strategy can yield huge increases in opportunity to engagement conversions, as well as CSI scores. I look forward to working with dealers to help them realize the power of video merchandising and communications as a strategy to sell more vehicles."
In his digital marketing roles at large auto groups, Freedman became a pioneer of vehicle walkaround videos, perfecting the technique years before inventory videos became mainstream. In addition, Freedman is an expert at incorporating video testimonials and video communications into digital communications strategies.
“Freedman brings an enormous amount of digital marketing knowledge and experience to his new role," said Tim James, FlickFusion’s COO. "He is a tremendous asset to our team and I'm confident that his expertise will contribute to our growth as a company."
"I live and breathe automotive," added Freedman. "My passions are people, technology, and cars, so this is the ideal opportunity for me." Freedman lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with his wife, Kiya, and son David.
For more information visit https://flickfusion.com
About FlickFusion Video Marketing
FlickFusion is the auto industry’s leading video marketing solutions provider to auto dealerships and their preferred reseller partners. FlickFusion’s Nucleus platform is a comprehensive video hosting, marketing, merchandising and communication platform that is fully integrated with the industry’s leading DMS and CRMs. Nucleus automates much of the video production, distribution and data collection process, making it easy for dealers to provide relevant video content to customers across multiple digital touchpoints.
FlickFusion’s merchandising tools include Inventory Videos and Interactive 360 Spins, bringing inventory to life and providing an interactive viewing experience for car shoppers. Marketing tools include new model test drive videos, testimonial videos and dynamic marketing videos, designed to increase customer engagement, leads and conversions by creating an omnichannel video strategy across all of the dealership’s online marketing and social media touch-points. FlickFusion’s video communication tools include Video Texting and Email and StreaMe, a platform agnostic video chat app that instantly connects car shoppers with dealership personnel for virtual test-drives, inventory acquisition, and service related one-on-one conversations.
