St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault / Grand Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4002727

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Emmanuel Baidoo

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4/11/2024 at approximately 2129 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Noyestar Rd / Richard Xing, Walden, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Brook Stotesbury

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

VICTIM: Gerin Fortin

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 11, 2024 at approximately 2129 hours, Vermont State Police fielded a call for a report of a stolen vehicle. Further investigation revealed that Gerin Fortin was providing Brook Stotesbury a courtesy ride when Stotesbury pulled out a knife and attempted to assault Fortin. Fortin was able to exit his vehicle without being assaulted. Stotesbury then took control of the vehicle. Fortin attempted to stop Stotesbury from driving away and was dragged down the road several feet before letting go of the door handle. Ultimately, Stotesbury was arrested on US Rt 302 in Berlin by the Berlin Police Department on separate charges at approximately 2157 hours.

Troopers were assisted by Berlin Police Department by citing Stotesbury to appear in Caledonia County Court on May 20, 2024 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/20/24 at 0830 Hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

