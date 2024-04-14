Derby Barracks / Arrest of Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5001885
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/13/2024 / 1945 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Collinsville Road, Craftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant (2)
ACCUSED: Nicholas Hill
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the evening of 04/13/2024, troopers from the Derby Barracks were searching for Nicholas Hill, 34, of Craftsbury as he had 2 active warrants for his arrest. At approximately 1945 hours, Hill was taken into custody without incident and transported to Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $1,200 bail. The two active warrants contained charges of:
-Interference with Access to Emergency Services
-2nd Degree Agg Domestic Assault
-Violation of Probation X2
-False Swearing
-False information to Law Enforcement
-Obstruction of Justice