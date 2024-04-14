Derby Barracks / Arrest of Warrant

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5001885

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Mikkola                           

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 04/13/2024   /   1945 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Collinsville Road, Craftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant (2)

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas Hill                                           

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the evening of 04/13/2024, troopers from the Derby Barracks were searching for Nicholas Hill, 34, of Craftsbury as he had 2 active warrants for his arrest. At approximately 1945 hours, Hill was taken into custody without incident and transported to Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $1,200 bail.  The two active warrants contained charges of:

-Interference with Access to Emergency Services

-2nd Degree Agg Domestic Assault

-Violation of Probation X2

-False Swearing

-False information to Law Enforcement

-Obstruction of Justice

 

