DUI Crash Rutland Town

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 24B4002271            

TROOPER: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle 

STATION: Rutland 

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101 

 

DATE/TIME: 04/13/2024 at 22:37 hours 

LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT 

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas Blongy

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On April 13, 2024, at approximately 22:37 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on North Grove Street in Rutland Town.  Troopers identified the operator as Nicholas Blongy (22) of Proctor VT.  During the crash investigation, Blongy showed signs of impairment and was subsequently transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and processed for driving under the influence. Blongy was released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.  

COURT DATE/TIME: June 03, 2024 at 10:00 

 

 

 

 

 

 

