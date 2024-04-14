DUI Crash Rutland Town
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4002271
TROOPER: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 04/13/2024 at 22:37 hours
LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Nicholas Blongy
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 13, 2024, at approximately 22:37 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on North Grove Street in Rutland Town. Troopers identified the operator as Nicholas Blongy (22) of Proctor VT. During the crash investigation, Blongy showed signs of impairment and was subsequently transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and processed for driving under the influence. Blongy was released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: June 03, 2024 at 10:00