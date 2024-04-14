DUI Crash Rutland Town

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4002271

TROOPER: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: 04/13/2024 at 22:37 hours

LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Nicholas Blongy

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 13, 2024, at approximately 22:37 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on North Grove Street in Rutland Town. Troopers identified the operator as Nicholas Blongy (22) of Proctor VT. During the crash investigation, Blongy showed signs of impairment and was subsequently transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and processed for driving under the influence. Blongy was released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: June 03, 2024 at 10:00