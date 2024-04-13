Illinois EPA Celebrates Earth Month by Recognizing Young Environmentalists through Annual Poster, Poetry, and Prose Contest

ILLINOIS, April 13 - Students Recognized for Creativity on the Topic of Water





SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency today honored a group of creative fifth and sixth grade students selected for their artistic and writing skills used to express environmental awareness, as part of the Agency's Annual Poster, Poetry, and Prose Contest. The students selected from throughout Illinois were recognized at a ceremony at the Illinois State Library in Springfield.





Each year, fifth and sixth grade students in Illinois take part in the Poster, Poetry, and Prose contest as one of the agency's environmental education initiatives. As part of the contest, participating schools study environmental concepts with an emphasis on the current year's environmental theme. Many teachers round out the classroom instruction by having the students create posters or poetry/prose works to illustrate what they have learned and submit these to the Illinois EPA. Participating schools can select four works in each category to submit for competitive judging. This year's theme, "Where Does Water Go? How Can We Slow the Flow?" focuses on understanding how rain moves through the landscape, the effects of droughts and floods, and how we can adapt to help protect our water resources.





"The works created by these students are an excellent display of the knowledge they gain when environmental education is incorporated in the classroom," said Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim. "We continue to be encouraged by the interest these students and teachers have to learn more about protecting our environmental resources."





Poetry/Prose Top Award Winners





Lila Cohen

St. Giles School, Oak Park





Kelci Macklin

Beecher City Grade School, Beecher City





Brighid Reid

Somonauk Middle School, Somonauk





Avery Schoonover

Beecher City Grade School, Beecher City





Grace Tomasik

St. Alphonsus/St. Patrick Catholic School, Lemont





Tristan Ward

Providence St. Mel School, Lemont









Posters Top Award Winners





Ada Bright

John B. Murphy School, Chicago





Hannah Cachola

Prairie Crossing Charter School, Grayslake





Amelia Guillaume

John B. Murphy School, Chicago





Adrian Gwizd

St. Alphonsus/St. Patrick Catholic School, Lemont





Emma Muñoz

Omar E. Torres Elementary, Chicago





Jolie Smith

John B. Murphy School, Chicago





Students, their families, and teachers were invited to today's awards ceremony at the Illinois State Library, where the top award and honorable mention winners received environmental reference books for their school libraries. The winners, along with all finalists, also received certificates and ribbons for their creative efforts.









Information about the Poster, Poetry, and Prose Contest can be obtained by contacting Kristi Morris, Environmental Education Coordinator for the Illinois EPA at Kristi.Morris@Illinois.gov.









Illinois Environmental Protection Agency 2024 Poster, Poetry, and Prose Winners





Beecher City Grade School, Beecher City

Kelci Macklin, Top Award Winner

Avery Schoonover, Top Award Winner

Aria Ervin, Honorable Mention

Luka Howell, Honorable Mention

Colton Gregory, Special Recognition

Luke Roadarmel, Special Recognition

Isabella Smigiel, Special Recognition

Jadyn Wright, Special Recognition





John B. Murphy Elementary, Chicago

Ada Bright, Top Award Winner

Amelia Guillaume, Top Award Winner

Jolie Smith, Top Award Winner

Adeline Schmidt, Honorable Mention

Ricardo Garcia, Special Recognition

Brianna Gowdy, Special Recognition

Nicolas Soriano, Special Recognition





Mary Morgan Elementary, Byron

Sylas Mendoza, Special Recognition

Vivian Scheer, Special Recognition





Omar E. Torres Elementary, Chicago

Emma Muñoz, Top Award Winner

Shelly Espinoza, Honorable Mention

Angelica Solis, Honorable Mention

Alexa Dominguez, Special Recognition

Erik Hernandez, Special Recognition

Daisy Ramirez, Special Recognition





Prairie Crossing Charter School, Grayslake

Hannah Cachola, Top Award Winner

Isabelle Manzanga, Honorable Mention

Julia Pejsach, Honorable Mention

Elle Brown, Special Recognition

Ryan Brzezinski, Special Recognition

Alayna Farooq, Special Recognition

Marina Gonzales Vargas, Special Recognition

Quinn Nieder, Special Recognition





Providence St. Mel School, Chicago

Tristan Ward, Top Award Winner





Somonauk Middle School, Somonauk

Brighid E. Reid, Top Award Winner

Devaun Towne, Special Recognition





St. Alphonsus/St. Patrick Catholic School, Lemont

Adrian Gwizd, Top Award Winner

Grace Tomasik, Top Award Winner

Lauren Edwards, Honorable Mention

Olivia Cornejo, Special Recognition

Gabriel Koenigsmark, Special Recognition

Luke Laning, Special Recognition

Hazel Repta, Special Recognition

Dominic Tristano, Special Recognition





St. Giles School, Oak Park

Lila Cohen, Top Award Winner

Emmie Clark, Honorable Mention

Chris Marshall, Honorable Mention

Adalyn Nold, Honorable Mention

Connor Yaffe, Honorable Mention

Erin Brady, Special Recognition

Cameron Kelecius, Special Recognition

Elena Yager, Special Recognition





Trinity Christian School, Carbondale

Charlotte Andersen, Special Recognition

Justice Holevoet, Special Recognition

Ivy Kirk, Special Recognition