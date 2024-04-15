Tony Lucca Set to Release Still EP on April 26th

Marks 5th EP and 17th overall release for Internationally Known Singer-Songwriter

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the world faced many challenges during the pandemic, Tony Lucca was presented with a very personal one when he lost 85% of his hearing in his right ear after COVID. What could have become a devastating blow to his musical career, Lucca accepted the slow and gradual return of his hearing and utilized this time to focus on something that he’d spent years yearning to do, but always put off – learning to record and mix his music independently.

Having written and recorded thousands of songs over the past 25 years, the Still EP was not just an opportunity to hone this coveted craft, but it became an exercise in perseverance and love. All songs on this release are produced, performed, recorded, and mixed by Lucca.

“I’ve always been a big fan of concept albums,” shares Lucca. “That said, it can be quite an undertaking to embark upon. The EP format makes that approach a little easier to tackle. I think these five songs make for a pretty cohesive take on enduring Love.”

The songs on this EP paint the arch of a lasting relationship, from the initial intimacy of “Secrets” to growth through conflict in “Put It To Bed. From the beauty in delegating the workload of a productive relationship in “Raft And The River” to the breezy confessional refrain of the title track, “Still”.

Four songs were co-written over the last five years, and a fifth one, “Morning Sunrise”, is a very special 50-year-old love song written by his father, Anthony Lucca for his mom Sally Lucca after they first met on Spring Break in Daytona in 1973.

“It was one of the first songs I ever learned to play and sing on the guitar,” notes Lucca. “I recorded it for them for their 50th wedding anniversary this year and decided it should get its due day in the sun. The whole EP speaks to the kind of love that endures a lifetime. This song made every single one of my songs possible.”

The various stages of love are fully developed in the remaining songs that include:

• Secrets - co-written with Elliot Bronson, depicts the origins of a relationship rooted in vulnerability and honesty, via shades of Chris Isaacs and Mike Campbell. Features young Nashville up-and-comer, Carrie Brockwell on vocals.

• Put It To Bed - co-written with Matt Willis, is a song about conflict resolution, including sentiments that carry far beyond romantic love. This is one of several songs Tony wrote in the wake of the 2016 Presidential election, as many of my loved ones found themselves on opposite sides of the political divide.

• Raft And The River - A custom song commissioned by dear friends of Tony, as part of a 20th wedding anniversary gift to each other. They proposed the title and described the nature of their relationship in similar terms. Tony could completely relate and realized how so many other couples might as well.



Still will be available to stream on April 26th wherever digital music is sold and streamed.

About Tony Lucca

Tony Lucca is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter whose catalog of music runs the gamut from soul-infused pop to tear-jerker folk balladry. His music has been featured on shows like “Parenthood,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Felicity,” and “Brothers and Sisters.” He won the 2001 Best Singer/Songwriter LA Music Award and was a frequent member of the house band on “Last Call with Carson Daly,” where he performed alongside then fellow up-and-comers like Kamasi Washington, Zane Carney, Brian Wright, and stalwarts like Marc Ford and Cordovas front man, Joe Firstman. In 2012, Lucca took third place on NBC's “The Voice,” earning himself a record deal with coach Adam Levine's 222 Records. He has toured alongside such artists as Sara Bareilles, Jonny Lang, Marc Anthony, Maroon 5, Kelly Clarkson, Rachael Yamagata, Emerson Hart, and Gabe Dixon. During the pandemic of 2020, Lucca curated the Mo’Verb Lounge Sessions: a bi-monthly Live stream series with themes and content contributed by his wildly devoted fans. He currently resides in Nashville with his wife, Rachel, their kids Liam and Sparrow, along with their dogs Apple and Stevie Nicks. Lucca is currently on tour with Brett Young.