Royalton Barracks / DUI / False reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2001606

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 04/13/2024, 07:29 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Union Village Road, Norwich, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Magon Bassett

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/13/2024 at approximately 0729 hours, Troopers responded to a report regarding a suspicious sedan positioned off the roadway in front of a residence on Union Village Road in the Town of Norwich in the County of Windsor. The operator was identified as Magon Bassett of Lyndonvile, VT. While speaking with Bassett, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.

Bassett was screened, placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and providing false information to law enforcement authorities, and transported to the VPS Royalton Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Bassett was released with a citation to appear at Windsor County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/28/2024 / 08:00 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.